Donald Allen Manson passed away on Aug. 26, 2023.
He was born on March 9, 1941.
Donald is survived by his wife Bonnie.
There will be a celebration of life in the near future. Inurnment will be at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Council Bluffs, IA.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
