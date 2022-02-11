A celebration of life for Norma Jean “Granny” Cones, 91, of Golden, Mo., will be Feb. 19, 2022 at 2p.m. at Bible Baptist Church, 800 S. Baker Blvd, Carthage, Mo., with Pastor Will Seagraves officiating.
She died on Feb. 8, 2022
Norma was born on Aug.17, 1930 in Miami, Okla., to Scott G. Roberts & L.T. Manilla (Youngblood) Roberts, but was later raised by Fred and Edna Rever.
She was preceded in death by her husband,Burel Cones her parents, brother, Bud Roberts, sisters, Bonnie Wimbish and “Reet” Young and her children Randy DeBurger, Roger DeBurger and Rhonda Gideon.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Tuesdi (Jerry) Raines, her son-in-law, Jerry Gideon, step-daughter, Lynne Mitchell.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, Mo.
