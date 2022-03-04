A gathering for Kelly Wade Combs, 53, of Taneyville, Mo.,
will be held March 5, 2022, at his home with Randy Dalton officiating.
He died on Feb. 13, 2022. Kelly was born on Sept. 12, 1968., in Chambersburg, Penn., the son of Lilbern Wade Combs and Glenda (Lane) Combs. Kelly.
He is survived by his wife, Chris Combs, his siblings, Jason Combs, Cindy Combs, and Jennifer Davidson, daughters, Kristen Combs and Loren Combs.
Patterson Cemetery will be final resting place for his urn. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.