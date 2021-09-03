Visitation for Terry P. Davis 65, of Reeds Sprins, Mo., and Tina will be, Sept. 7, 2021, 6-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church Kimberling City, Mo.
Service will be Sept. 8, 2021. At 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church. Burial will be at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo at 1 p.m.
He died on Aug. 30, 2021. Terry was born on March 27, 1956., in Oakland, Calif., the son of Walter and Lila (Hamilton) Davis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Tina, brother, Kyle Davis, and grandson, Nathaniel Kelpe Rounsavall.
Survivors include, two sons, Michael (Sharon) Davis of Reeds Spring, Mo., and Christopher Davis of Camp Pendleton, Calif., two daughters, DezaRae Neely of Reeds Spring, Mo., and Amber (Joe) Earnshaw of Nixa, Mo., brother, Calvin (Lisa) Davis of Torrence, Calif., two sisters, Sonja Davis of Harrisonville, Mo., and Shawina Davis and spouse, Cindy of Blue Springs, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
