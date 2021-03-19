No formal services are currently planned for Florine “Flo” Alice Tyra, age 84, of Rockaway Beach, Mo. She died on Feb. 18, 2021. Florine was born on Sept. 13, 1936, in Ava, Mo., The daughter of Carl and Edith (Kuhn) Peterson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lori Peterson; six brothers; and two sisters.
She is survived by two sons: Larry Smith of Fla., And Lee (Jackie) Smith of Mo., Daughter, Lisa Tyra of Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
