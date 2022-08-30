Lori “Shelly” Forbes, 60, of Ridgedale, MO passed away on August 22, 2022 after a long fight with cancer.
Shelly entered this life on December 17, 1961, the daughter of Jerry and Carolyn (Pruitt) Forbes in Duncan, OK.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Forbes; father, Jerry “Butch” Forbes; grandmother, Berniece Pruitt; aunt, Linda Sue Taylor; and mother-in-law, Alice Myers.
Shelly is survived by her wife, Tiffney Myers; loving sister, Julie Bell and husband, Gary Bell; niece, Bailey Lowe and husband, Jeremy Lowe; great-nephew, Ezra Lowe; great-niece, Beatrice Lowe; nephew, Peter Bell and wife, Lindsey Bell; nephew, Michael Bell; cousin, Byron Taylor and sons: Kendell and Elijah; stepmom, Jolene Forbes; father-in-law, Gary Myers and his wife, Patty Myers; brother-in-law, Troy Myers and his wife Aiko Myers; nephews: Brick and Valen Myers; brother-in-law, Ty Myers; niece, Carli Myers; nephew, Cameron Myers; and countless friends who loved her like family.
There will be a private celebration of life held at Cremations of the Ozarks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
Services and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.