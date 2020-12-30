There is no service currently planned for Galen Leroy Virgin, 75, of Hollister, Mo.
He died Dec. 26, 2020.
He was born March 4, 1945, in Ashland, Ill., the son of John and Alice (Koontz) Virgin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother John Virgin.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Virgin; four sons, John (Jenny) Virgin of Ashland, Ill., Blake Virgin of Springfield, Ill., Greg (Lisa) Goodman of Vincennes, Ind., and Gary (Milaina) Goodman of Vincennes, Ind.; two daughters, Erin Virgin of Florida, and Kelly (David Hall) Cason of Springfield, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
