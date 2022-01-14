Funeral service for Wayne Stephen Vinlove Sr, 79, of Cape Fair, Mo.
will be Jan. 16, 2022, at 2p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Chapel Kimberling City, Mo., with Pastor Robert Brown Jr. officiating. Burial will be in the Cape Fair Cemetery Cape Fair, Mo.
He died on Jan. 11, 2022.
Wayne was born June 9, 1942, in Maywood, Calif., son of Eugene and Lois (Adams) Vinlove.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Joe Vinlove, and sister, Charlotte Lackey.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Vinlove of Cape Fair, Mo., two sons, Fred (Terrie) Vinlove of Cedar Park, Texas., and Wayne (Donna) Vinlove Jr of Phelan, Calif., two daughters, Lois (Rick) Vinlove Spragg of Cape Fair, Mo., and Kristine (Robert) Brown of Rockport, Texas., brother, Gene Vinlove of Mira Loma, Calif.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
