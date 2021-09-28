A memorial service for Jared William Elmore, 37, of Branson, Mo., was Sept. 28, 2021, At the Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints.
He died on Sept.21, 2021. Jared was born on Oct. 25, 1983., in Long Beach, Calif., the son of Stephen and Donna (Jarvis) Elmore.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, from his father’s side, Rebecca (McCoin) and Wayne “Popeye” Elmore as well as his grandparents from his mother’s side, Hannah (Thygerson) and Joseph “Papa Joe” Jarvis, maternal uncle, Joseph (Larry) Jarvis.
He is survived by his parents, Stephen and Donna Elmore of Branson, Mo., siblings, Joseph (Si Mone) Elmore of Norfolk, Via., Alison (John) Elmore of Centerton, Ark., and Kellen Elmore of Branson, Mo., and step-grandmother, Isuara Gonzalez.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.