Robert Lee Foss, 68, of Gravois Mills, MO passed away September 1, 2022, surrounded by family in Hollister, Missouri.
Robert entered this life June 22, 1954, in St. Joseph, MO, the son of Calvin and Ruth (Asher) Foss. Robert proudly served our country in the United States Army. During his working years, he worked as a machinist for more than 25 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Dawn Michelle Hess; and son-in-law, Jeremy Sullivan.
Robert is survived by his two daughters Shannon (Brian) Dalmas of Hollister, MO, and Ruth Sullivan of Archie, MO; seven grandchildren Andrew Hess, Brandon Kessinger, Taylor Sullivan, Chase Hess, Kyle Perkins, Olivia Sullivan, and Bryce Dalmas; one great-grandbaby on the way; three sisters Sarah Mick of Gravois Mills, MO, Ruth (Jerry) Reid of Gravois Mills, MO, and Irena (Brian) Bean; the mother of his children, Cathy Foss of Archie, MO; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family; and last but not least his dog, Susie Q.
A celebration of life was held on Sept. 9, 2022, at LifeQuest Church in Belton, MO.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
