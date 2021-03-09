Gathering of Friends for, Georgia A. Davis, 86, of Rockaway Beach, Mo., Will be held on March 11, from 5p.m. To 7p.m. At Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
Georgia will be buried at a later date in the Sixteen Cemetery in Thornburg, Iowa.
She died on March 5, 2021.
Georgia was born Dec. 27, 1934 in Hayesville, Iowa., To James Hart and Evelyn Tucking Hart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter Peggy and a great-grandson, Wyatt Miller.
She is survived by her daughter Polly, her son James.
Arrangements under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.