Visitation for Wanda L. Hill, 88 of Forsyth, Mo., Was held at Whelchel Grace Funeral Home on, April 13, Burial will be in Vandalia, Ill.
She died on April 10, 2021. Wanda was born April 30, 1932 in Vandalia, Ill., The daughter of Archie and Cressie L. (Ritchey) Bolyard.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Earney Black, sons Michael Black, Kevin Black, Roger Black, and Ken Hill.
She is survived by her husband Harold of the home, Children Alan (Lisa) Black of Repubilc, Mo., Angela (Robert) Daugherty of Decatur, Ill., Robins Collins of Eureka Springs, Ark., Dennis(Caryn) Hill of Iowa, and Craig (Carrie) Hill of Eureka Springs, Ark., And siblings Edna Rench, Norma (Ron) Heather, and Kathy (Gary) Lape, all of Ill.
Local arrangements were under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
