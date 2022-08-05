Brenda Lee Cleek, 73, of Hollister, MO passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Springfield, MO.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Lorraine Wisham and brother, Steve Wisham.
Brenda is survived by her husband Wayne; her three sons Sam Brasher, Jamie Brasher, and Aaron Cleek; stepdaughters Stephanie Cross and Shannon Schular; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren; her siblings Clyde Wisham Jr., Rossene Ragsdale, Keith Wisham, and Paul Wisham.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
