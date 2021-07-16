celebration of life for Mary Casas, 72, of Blue Eye, Mo., will be 3-4 p.m. July 31, 2021, at Morning Side Church in Blue Eye, Mo.
She died on July 1, 2021, Mary was born on Oct. 31, 1948., the daughter of John and Joana (Cardinale) Crivello.
Her parents have preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband, Richard “Dick” Casas,three sons, Vince Bruno of Las Vegas, Nev., John (Christina) Bruno of Las Vegas, Nev., and Christopher Bruno of Hollister, Mo., daughter, Tara (Thomas) Casas-Toloy of Seaside, Calif., sister, Jeanette (Joe) Cardinale of Monterey, Calif., Cathy (Joe) Lucido of Las Vegas, Nev.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
