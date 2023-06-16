Violet Ann Cochran, 73, of Kirbyville, MO passed away on June 1, 2023.
Violet was born August 20, 1949 in Tulsa, OK, the daughter of Jack and Veda (Simmons) Smith. She married Larry Cochran and had two children.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband.
Violet is survived by her children Samuel Cochran and Pamela McCullough both of Kirbyville, MO; two brothers John Smith and Roger Smith both of Beggs, OK.; sister, Ethel Sanchez of San Antonio, TX; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
Cremation was under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.