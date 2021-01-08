Graveside services for Ada Marie Barnes, 82, were Jan. 8, 2021 at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
She was born March 22, 1938 in Los Angeles, Calif.
She died Jan. 3, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John William Fashing and Ada E. (Detra) Fashing; husbands, James Edwards and Wesley Barnes; and two brothers, Richard and Robert Fashing.
She is survived by her children, Bryan Barnes of Branson, Tammy Barnes of Branson, Brenda (David) Vizzard of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, Sandie Cotant, Merriam Woods, Mo.; and sister, Cathy England, Branson, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
