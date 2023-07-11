William Thomas Blankenship Jr. passed away on June 25, 2023.
He was born in Bloomington, Il. on January 1, 1955.
William is survived by his wife, Donna Lynne Blankenship.
Memorial services will be held at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson, MO on Saturday, July 15, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Arrangments under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
