Funeral services for Margaret Ann Foreman, 83, of Omaha, AR, will be held on Saturday, July 30th, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Burlington Baptist Church in Omaha, AR. Burial will follow at Burlington Baptist Church Cemetery.
She died July 4th, 2022.
Margaret was born March 12, 1939, in De Queen AR, Daughter of Floyd and Pauline Davis.
She is survived by her sons Ricky Date Foreman, of Harrison, AR, Robbie Dee Foreman, of Rogers, AR, and Reuben Douglas Foreman (Sara) of Omaha, AR; five grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters.
