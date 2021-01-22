Louise G. Berosini, 93, of Galena, Mo., will be placed with her husband in the military cemetery in Florida with a graveside service at a later time.
She died Nov.14, 2020.
She was born July 30, 1927, in Semana Grandé, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Alfanso and Alita (Bennett) Garcia.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vaclav Berosini Sr.; two sisters, Dora Lopez and Rosita Rivera; and five brothers, Joe Lopez, Reuben Garcia, Wilfredo Garcia, Denny Garcia, and Raul Garcia.
She is survived by her son, Vaclav “Bill” (Lupe) Berosini Jr. of Missouri; daughter, Estrella Berosini of Vermont;and sister, Lydia Asevido of New Jersey.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
