Services for Rick Wright, 68 of Branson, Mo., will be June 12, 2021., with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and funeral services at 12 p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory. Jef Wells will be officiating and burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
He died on June 8, 2021. Rick was born on Feb. 22, 1953., to James E. “J.E.” and Mary (Gloyd) Wright.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.E. and Mary Wright and one brother, Ron Wright.
He is survived by his son, Chris (April) Wright, daughter Gwen (Eric) Fink, all of Springfield, Mo. brother, Roger (Dianna) Wright of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
