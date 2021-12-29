A celebration of life for Judy Kay (Ayers) Hurst, 69, of Kissee Mills, Mo., will be held at the Johnson Community School House on Hwy 160 in Kissee Mills on Jan. 5, 2022 at 12p.m.
She died on Dec. 17, 2021.
Judy was born on Dec. 13, 1952 in Stuttgart, Ark., to Jessie James Ayers & Myrtle Sue (Simmons) Ayers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Dorothy Booth and one granddaughter.
She is survived by her husband, Steven Hurst of Kissee Mills, Mo., children, Katie Evans (Junior) of Kissee Mills, Mo., Lisa Mikel (Duane) of Conway, Ark., Tina Byers (Justin Myracle) of Powersite , Mo., and Jolee Morgan (Amber) of Kissee Mills, Mo., her sister, Laura Jaime Hamner.
Cremation arrangements were by Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
