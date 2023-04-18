Marilyn Mae Mays, 78, passed away on April 12, 2023.
Marilyn was born Oct. 15, 1944 in Bardstown Jct., KY. She married Donald Mays on Nov. 2, 1961 in Wilson, AR.
She was preceded in death by her parents, W.S. and Sue Lillie (Skaggs) Mason; an infant daughter; and siblings Thomas, Harold, Matt, Bud and Irene Moore.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Don; two daughters Mary Ashley of Oakwood, TX; Jennifer Huffman (Ryan) of Forsyth, MO; four grandchildren Thomas Ashley, Michael Ashley; Jordan Larios and Katelynn Young; five great grandchildren Gabe, Maci, Maggie, Zeke, and Daniel.
A celebration of life service was held on Monday, April 17, in the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson. Burial following in the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery in Branson. Visitation was at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
