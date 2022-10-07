Paul Huenefeld, 77, of Omaha AR Passed away on Tuesday, September 27.
Paul was born in Jackson County, MO on August 24, 1945, the son of Clemens & Ella (Flucke) Huenefeld.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Paul is survived by his children Rich Huenefeld and Laura Stricklin; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
