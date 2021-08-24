As we all know, fall sports have officially arrived.
As always, the Branson Tri-Lakes News will be featuring teams, what they expect from the season and more in upcoming issues of the paper. This is a long process, but it is something we love doing.
We try to showcase every team when we preview a season. This is not always an easy task. There are many factors that contribute to what teams are highlighted. Prominence, history, ability, etc. But this doesn’t stop us from trying to contact every coach, to find a schedule for every team, to gather every team photo — we’re not always successful, but we hope you know we try every time.
With that being said, I hope you pick up the next two issues of our paper. On Saturday, Aug. 28, and Wednesday, Sept. 1, we will be including season previews for every team we can.
And yes, I know the fall sports season officially started on Friday. However, splitting our previews over multiple issues allows us to do more thorough reporting, and I hope that’s something you can acknowledge and appreciate.
Fall sports are the most anticipated time of year — school is in session, football is in full swing, there is a chill in the air at kickoff — and there’s no better way to catch up with area teams than to read the newspaper that covers them the most. Below are the dates we will be covering each school and their respective sports:
Saturday, Aug. 28: Branson, Blue Eye, School of the Ozarks
Wednesday, Sept. 1: Hollister, Reeds Spring, Forsyth
As always, feel free to shoot me an email with questions, comments or concerns. And again — as always — send them my way kindly. With plenty to cover and not enough time in the day, I do my best to include everything.
Now that I’m off my soap box, I can’t wait for you to read our upcoming season previews for the area schools. It all officially starts on Friday.
Let’s do this.
