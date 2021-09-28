It was 1988, I was 17, and I was an outcast. I was bullied, insulted, and undermined by kids I went to school with. I was left out of social circles and thought the people I went to school with would be significantly happier if I was dead. I honestly believed at the time if I did it, my former classmates would throw a Saturday night blowout party to celebrate.
So one night, I decided it was time to punch my own ticket.
My parents were gone for the weekend and took my brother with them. I was working weekends so when the folks went to visit my grandparents in our old hometown a few hours away, I’d stay behind alone, so it gave me the wide-open opportunity to do it. I had the .44 Magnum ready and on the bed beside me. As I laid on the bed building up the guts to finally end the misery I felt with every breath, I looked to my right and saw my stereo system. A single thought popped into my head.
“I should go play along with Rush one last time.”
So I stood up from what was to be my deathbed and walked downstairs to the basement room where I kept the one thing which made me feel any joy in life: the drum set where I would sometimes spend three to four hours a day pounding along with Neil Peart (the drummer for Rush), John Bonham (Led Zeppelin), Keith Moon (the Who), Lars Ulrich (Metallica), Buddy Rich, Gene Krupa, Peter Erskine (Weather Report) or Richie Morales (Spryo Gyra.) I played rock, jazz, big band...anything with big drums.
But mostly Rush. Especially on the days when I really felt like I couldn’t take anymore. I would sit behind that drum set and I would play until my hands bled and then kept playing until the sticks were so slick I couldn’t really hold them any longer.
This particular night, I put on “2112”, my favorite Rush album up to that point in life, and pounded along with every single track. Then I decided to play along to the album “Moving Pictures.” Then “Signals.” Then “Power Windows.” Then “Grace Under Pressure.” Then “Hold Your Fire.”
By the time I was done, it had been well over three hours, my hands were hurting beyond belief, and I was exhausted to the point I could barely stand up from my drum kit. (I would usually take a break or two during my mammoth sessions, but this night, it was non-stop.) I made my way to the doorway and onto the cellar stairs. I must have sat down for some reason, because the next thing I knew it was the next morning and I had slept on the stairs.
I went upstairs, saw the gun, and realized I didn’t want to kill myself. I put the gun away.
My parents didn’t know about any of this for close to 30 years. I honestly planned to never tell them, but when I began working with mental health groups over the last decade I realized I had to tell them before I told others about the night I planned to end it all.
When it comes to mental health issues, I’m rather passionate. I still have a strong battle with mental health issues and almost every day there’s usually something I have to fight off. I’ve had counselors who have made a tremendous amount of difference, and I am so thankful for them, but they can’t magically make my brain completely healthy. I sought help, I’m getting the help I need, and I’m able to lead a mostly “normal” life.
Whatever “normal” means.
So why am I talking about it? Many reasons, but one is I had to spend much of my life hiding my illness and pretending it wasn’t as bad as it is because I was in a career field where being mentally ill was seen as a weakness. I’ve had my illness used against me a few times.
“Well, you have Asperger Syndrome, and you don’t have great people skills because of it, so we can’t have you be the manager.”
“Listen, you just make some folks uncomfortable because you don’t respond the right way to things.”
“You’re just too intense on things and other people don’t like it.”
So you learn to not be yourself. You hide your true nature and try to do and say the things which make other people happy because you’re “weird.” You know you’re sick, no different than someone who may have diabetes or high blood pressure, but because it’s mental most people don’t see it the same way.
I reached a point about a decade ago when I was working through issues with a counselor and we were talking about a television reporter I’d heard about through the grapevine, who ended her life over the stresses connected to the job. I said I knew how they felt, because I felt much of the same pain in trying to keep up appearances for co-workers, bosses, and the audience who aren’t very tolerant of those with mental illness.
The counselor had been working with me for a few months, and had been working with me as I tried to be “normal.” Out of the blue, she said something which changed the entire game.
“You know, Jason, in the end, do any of these people really matter that you’re trying to change to appease?”
I realized they didn’t really matter.
Sure, they were co-workers, but it’s not like they were close friends. Sure, they were people I’d see at church or work with in an outreach, but they weren’t there when I didn’t have grocery money and needed someone to help me be able to feed my kids.
Then my counselor hit me with the second of her mental roundhouse kicks to the noggin.
“So if you were just you, and you were just open and honest with everything, would you be able to help others who might be struggling to know they can also be open about their illness, get help, get support, and most of all find some hope?”
It was at that moment when I felt a mountain off my shoulders. I suddenly had a wave of relief hit me like a tsunami: I realized it mattered more to me to try and help the others struggling like me than it was for me to pretend to be Mr. Normal Journalist Radio Guy.
I won’t say it hasn’t cost me. I’ve lost jobs because of it. I’ve had people black ball me because I refused to stop talking about my struggles with mental illness. I’ve also been blessed to find employers who see the value in someone who doesn’t throw up facades and as one former employer put it, “always tells you exactly what they think.”
It cost me a lot of “friends.” A lot of “friends” just didn’t want to deal with the problem. They wanted me to be “happy” and they wanted me not to share all those nights when I was barely hanging on. They didn’t want to see the long Facebook posts where I was struggling. They didn’t answer the phone when I’d make a desperate 11 p.m. call.
But you know what else I found?
I found about 20% of those people who were my friends when I finally opened up about my struggles stayed around...and many of them became closer friends. I discovered people who were in my social circles who I didn’t really know cared about me because they had known someone who struggled in silence and they couldn’t help them before it was too late. There was a support system there I never realized I had and now they’ve been almost literal life savers.
The best part? The people who have said to me they’ve reached out for help because I’ve been absolutely unapologetic in saying I have a mental illness. It’s okay to talk about it, it’s vital you seek out help, and while it’s not going to magically make your life perfect, slowly it’ll make your life better.
Look, I’m not going to pretend my life is now great just because I’m not hiding my diagnosis of “Major depressive disorder, recurrent, severe without psychotic features.” They don’t even consider Asperger’s its own illness any more...they folded it into general definitions of autism when they last revised the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. (It would have been nice had my disorder just gone away when they decided it didn’t exist anymore, but alas, just like that song from Frozen whose name I won’t mention in an attempt to keep it from being stuck in your brain, no matter how much you want to Let It Go, it’s still there.)
I share all of this to just say to those of you who are suffering in silence, and I KNOW you’re out there, the time to speak up is now. It’s time to talk to your parents, or your pastor, or your best friend, or your neighbor, or a counselor. It’s time for you to take the step to find help for the war you can’t win alone.
