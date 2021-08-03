Anyone who knows me knows I’m not the most extroverted person and sharing who I am does not come easily to me. Thus my hesitation to write an editorial since starting this job in March.
However, anyone who knows me, knows I also like to try new things, so here we go.
I shared a little bit about myself when I first started here, but one thing many people don’t know about me is that I run my own photography business.
I haven’t always been the most creative person. Well, I always liked to think of myself as a creative person, but if you took a look at any of my artwork from kindergarten to my senior year of high school, you would tell me to keep my day job.
It wasn’t really until my freshman year of college that I started to develop and understand what my talents were and how to use those talents in my career choices.
At first, I thought I would be a surgeon, then I remembered I get woozy at the sight of blood.
Then, I thought I would be a nurse. At this point, I was just dreaming of becoming a part of the TV show Grey’s Anatomy.
After realizing the medical field would most certainly not be a good fit for me, I thought I could be a lawyer. I actually enrolled at College of the Ozarks with a double major in Criminal Justice and Psychology, in hopes to pursue law school after C of O.
One semester in, it was very obvious that was not the life for me either, I just enjoyed watching Criminal Minds too much.
So after declaring my major as undecided for one semester, I decided to take a photography course.
I fell in love.
I’ve always loved taking photos when I was with family and friends, but this was different.
That thing inside of me that always told me I was creative, was actually coming to fruition through my lens.
After being taught the basics, I bought my first camera my sophomore year of college, and I took off on this journey. I watched a lot of youtube videos, googled a lot of random questions, and stalked other photographers to see how they did things.
Today, I sit here with my own small lifestyle photography business, expressing my creativity by creating memories for others that will last them a lifetime.
A few people trusted me with my camera, leading me to where I am today. They took a leap of faith on me, they told their friends, who told their friends, who found me on Instagram, and here I am.
I’ve been shooting photos for families, couples, kiddos, weddings, you name it, for about three years now.
I love it.
I love the ability to put a black box in front of my eye, click a button, and make a memory.
I love sitting at my laptop and editing the photos, tweaking the colors, bringing up the highlights, bringing up the shadows, lowering the contrast.
I love seeing the faces of my clients when they see themselves in their photos. I love seeing them light up.
I love watching them grow in their relationships and coming back for more photoshoots. What started out as engagement photos, turned to wedding photos, which turned to maternity photos, which turned to newborn and family photos.
I love creating and capturing memories with people and for people to hold onto for years to come.
What started as a girl not being able to draw even a stick person, to thinking she could play Grey’s Anatomy for the rest of her life, to thinking she would fight injustices as a lawyer, grew to be a girl with a camera who couldn’t be more happy with her decision.
Photography is something I’ll always hold onto. Whether I keep my business for the rest of my life, or I just continue to document my own relationships and family as it grows in the future, maybe even taking photos of my own future kiddos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.