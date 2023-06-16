Beware when police officers start laughing.
That was one of the biggest lessons I learned from the Branson Citizens Police Academy.
It didn’t happen too often, but when it did I knew there was a good reason for me to pull out my camera phone; such as just before attendees were put through the paces of an obstacle course while driving a 4-wheeler while having their beer goggles firmly in place.
We weren’t really three sheets to the wind, but we were literally wearing “Beer Goggles”: a pair of goggles which are altered in a way to reflect to the wearer what it would be like to hit certain levels of intoxication. Once you had those on you had to test the course. All of us failed miserably, as you might expect, but that was the point.
The DWI enforcement lessons were just one class out of almost a dozen showing citizens the in-depth work of the Branson Police Department. Every year, the Branson Police Department selects a few dozen residents to go through the Citizens Police Academy, where you learn more than you likely wanted to know about police operations.
I was invited to be a part of the 2022 class. Going into the academy, I thought there wouldn’t be much for me to learn, having spent decades working with law enforcement as part of my reporting jobs and having a relative who is a police officer, who would explain why officers did certain things in certain ways.
It ended with me pleasantly surprised with how much I did learn, because of the depth of the class teaching. The officers who came in to teach each section (usually those who specialized in a particular aspect of the job) didn’t just want to show the basics to those attending the classes. They wanted us to truly understand the struggles they face when they are on the job and how many times in the field you can’t just walk down a step-by-step instruction sheet which fits every situation.
The classes covered just about everything you could think of related to the tasks of a municipal police department: procedures for patrol officers, crime scene processing, DWI investigation and arrests, the K9 units, drug and other criminal investigations, and the class I found to be the most interesting, crime analysis. (Surprise…the reporter enjoyed the part about research and data and statistics!)
Many of the classes involve hands-on activities, so it’s more than just sitting around a conference room watching a Powerpoint presentation. You’ll visit facilities like the 911 operations center and the police station. You will be able to take the driving test with the “beer goggles” and if you’re lucky you might even get a complete sniffing from K9 Officer Cobra.
The academy will even give the student an opportunity to take a ride-a-long with an officer on a regular patrol night to see first hand what you learn in class being put into practice. There’s no guarantee of an exciting night, and there’s a real possibility you’ll spend eight hours driving around town enjoying highlights like the wonderful effective traffic flow on 76 Country Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.
The Branson Police Department is opening up applications for the next round of the Citizens Police Academy.
If you have ever wondered why police do what they do, this is a prime opportunity to find out the answers to your questions. Candidates for the academy must be 21 years or older and have no felony convictions. Residents or people who work in the city of Branson will be given priority when considering applicants. The class is capped at 30 people.
Applications need to be filed with the police department by Aug. 1, and applications can be filled out on the police department website, bransonmo.gov/police. Questions about the academy can be directed to Officer Donathan at ddonathan@bransonmo.gov or by calling 417-337-8503.
And finally, no, one of the classes is not on doughnut management.
That’s for if you come back for year two’s master class.
