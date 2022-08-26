‘I Read Banned Books’ reads a popular t-shirt and other merchandise.
It is so strange to me in America in the year 2022, this is something we are talking about.
Inventor Johannes Gutenberg was a political exile from Germany when he began experimenting with printing in Strasbourg, France in 1440. He returned to Mainz several years later and by 1450, had a printing machine perfected and ready to use commercially: The Gutenberg press. This opened up a new era in the world, allowing those who had lived under ignorance to be able to not only read but devour new ideas.
In one of my favorite scenes of ‘Boy Meets World,’ Mr. Feeny explained the problem with knowledge at our fingertips mentality. “Champions of what, Mr. Matthews? Of a generation whose verbal and mathematical skills have sunk so low, when you have the highest technology at your fingertips? Gutenberg’s generation thirsted for a new book every six months. Your generation gets a new web page every six seconds. And how do you use this technology? To beat King Koopa and save the Princess. Shame on you.”
Banning books is a relatively new concept, which has its precedent in the mid 1900s. Not that censorship is a new concept…before this time period they did not simply ban books but burned books. Let’s not go back to that sad occurrence. Imagine what Gutenburg or the masses, which his invention enlightened, would feel knowing we had such a disrespect to the written word that we would take torches to works of literature.
The banning of books may be a newer concept, but the banning of ideas and free thinking is something which, unfortunately, has been around since the beginning of time. Ideas and books that don’t align with the principles or beliefs of one group have always been a target of sorts.
How sad is that?
Imagine what the world would be like if those in power had the ability to squash the ideas of new trains of thought. We may all still be living under a tyrannical king and still believe the world was flat and the earth was the center of the universe. Knowledge and free thinking are the reasons we have advanced to a time whereas Mr. Feeny put it, ‘You have the highest technology at your fingertips.’
So why ban books? Why ban ideas?
I believe it stems mostly out of fear.
An attempt to get a book removed is called a challenge. When a book is successfully “banned,” that means a book has been removed from school curriculums and/or public libraries because a person or group has objected to its content. Most public schools and libraries have boards made up of elected or appointed officials who have the power to remove books from the schools and libraries they oversee.
The list of titles being challenged may change based on the cultural scenes of the times and the heated discussions those scenes bring to life, but the call for banning books remains very much a constant. Those for banning books tout the lines of protection to some values and beliefs they personally hold near and dear. While those who take up the pages of the banned books speak on the importance of knowledge and the ability for each to choose what they read.
In recent years the challenges and bans across this free country of ours has doubled. The American Library Association (ALA) keeps track of challenges and bans across the country. In 2021, the ALA recorded 729 book challenges targeting 1,597 titles. That’s more than double 2020’s figures. It is also the highest number since the organization began recording data, which it started in 2000. The actual numbers are likely much higher: Some challenges are never reported by libraries, and books preemptively pulled by librarians are not included.
In the past, books found on my essentials must read list have been targeted. Books like “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee, “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton, “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker, “A Separate Peace” by John Knowles, “The Lord of the Flies” by William Golding, “The Catcher in the Rye” by JD Salinger, “Of Mice and Men” by John Steinbeck and many more. Too many to list! I consider these books classics, and have always added them to lists I made for my children when they were teenagers or anyone else who says what are your must-reads.
I read banned books. I promote the reading of banned books. I believe the freedom to choose a book for either enjoyment or for some other purpose is one which we in America are lucky to have and hold.
Don’t get me wrong…I would never say a 3rd grader should be reading Lord of the Flies or The Color Purple. I will always say parents have the right to a say in what their children read. I truly believe they know their children best and what content is acceptable for them. Parents have the right to determine such things for their own children.
However, my son took my list of the ‘I want you to read these books because they made an impact on my life and I hope they do the same for you’ list and ran with it. By the time he was 13, he had read The Outsiders, Go Ask Alice, and others which I had suggested to him. I, as his mother, had suggested books to my child which many would probably feel were inappropriate for him. But I knew my son. I knew what he was capable of understanding and knew the lessons I took away from these books were ones I wanted to instill in him.
I just fear the slippery slope banning books can have in our society. Not everyone in our country’s beliefs are the same. Each adult in our country has the right to read whatever they choose. And when books are pulled from public libraries based on one group of constituents beliefs, who says that does not infringe upon another group’s rights.
So next time you find yourself reading your favorite book or a new book which came recommended or simply a book you liked the look of on the shelf of the bookstore or library…don’t take that right for granted.
