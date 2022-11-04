Thanksgiving will be here before we know it, and there’s going to be an extra turkey around the Carlson household this year.
Some time during the month of November, my wife and I will become grandparents for the first time. I can hardly believe it.
My oldest son August and his wife Amelia will be welcoming a son into the world soon. The child is expected later in the month but I believe we will certainly see a pre-Thanksgiving baby. It’s a surreal thing to me, as it doesn’t seem like long ago, I was hearing the news of having my first child. I remember well, the feeling of fear in those days.
The fear, to me, was two-fold. The first and more obvious was the fear that just comes with the territory of being a new parent: Am I ready to raise a child? Do I know everything I need to know? Will I be prepared by the time my child comes into the world? The answer to that-and I say this with love- is….no.
We read all the books. We went to classes. We listened to the advice of parents who came along before us. Don’t get me wrong, all of the information acquired was helpful, but it’s a whole different game when you bring the baby home.
We lived in an apartment when my oldest son was born and I remember the day we brought him home. We had a crib set up in his room which was decorated with all kinds of cute little baby things. He was asleep, and my wife took him and put him in his crib. I remember thinking, what do we do now? For those who might be having a child in the foreseeable future, the answer is you REST.
I guess my point is, you’re never completely ready, and it’s okay. You can have all the money and resources in the world, and while that will be very helpful it will not make you the perfect parent with all the answers. In fact, the older your kids get, the more it will seem like you don’t know anything. Just ask them!
Don’t sweat it. It will be fine.
The second part of my fear was, will I be a good father? By that, I mean will I be the type of man who loves and supports his children, and does good by them?
I won’t go far into my relationship with my own father; I’ll just say it wasn’t good. While I acknowledge I could’ve certainly done better as a son, I feel a little like I was cheated. To this day, I’ll be watching a heartfelt father-son interaction in a movie and it still busts me up a little sometimes.
My fear at the age of 22 was, is my son going to hate me? Am I destined to be a terrible father to this child? This, thankfully, isn’t a thought for a lot of new moms and dads, but it is something a percentage of us worry about whether it’s valid and realistic or not.
For the record, if that’s a concern of yours just know it’s a cycle that can be broken.
I love my three boys and am so proud of them for many reasons. I can’t wait to hold my grandson. I can’t wait to take naps with him laying on my chest, the way my own kids did. I can’t wait to buy him loud, obnoxious toys and get him all sugared up and send him home to his parents. Soon enough.
I’m thankful for my family. They’ve put up with me all this time. They are a blessing. Time moves really fast. The older generations say it and the younger generations let it go in through one ear and out the other. By the time you start to figure it out, you’re already in the first category.
I hope you have something to be thankful for in this holiday season. Be safe and happy holidays to you.
