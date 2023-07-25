Yes, this column is going to tell those who work as waiters, or waitresses, or other tip-oriented service industries that they aren’t entitled to tips just because they exist in the job.
However, if you’re one of those folks who rushed to read the text because you thought this would be a bash-the-service-industry column, you’re going to be sorely disappointed when this is all over, kind of like how you felt about the bad service that popped into your mind when you saw the title of this column.
But, before we get to the meat of this column, let me give you the background of why I’m writing it.
I was surfing a few local Facebook groups and someone posted about their bad experience at a local restaurant. I read it because the person actually had the guts to post under their own name rather than the “anonymous” option some Facebook groups offer so cowardly folks can slander other people without being held accountable for their actions and create traffic on those people’s forums.
The person was attacked by servers from various restaurants, all along the same themes: you obviously have never done our job so you don’t know how hard it is; you don’t know how poorly we get paid; you have an obligation to tip when you go out to eat.
It’s that last one which caught my attention and rubbed me the wrong way.
“You have an obligation to tip.”
Sorry, no.
Just because you have a job as a waiter, a waitress, or any other tip-centric job does not mean people must give you a tip for the job performance you give them. Yes, everyone knows that you don’t make the regular minimum wage and the tips you get are designed to make up for that difference. But we also know the Missouri Department of Labor requires you must get at least the state minimum wage when everything is said and done, so even if you’re not tipped you will get minimum wage in the end.
When someone comes to a restaurant or any other business, it is not unreasonable for them to expect a basic level of customer service. They should expect to have the service they paid for provided to them, such as a meal they order being correctly prepared and served. They should expect their wait staff to be attentive to where they shouldn’t have to repeatedly ask for an empty drink to be refilled or for a soup spoon if one wasn’t brought with their meal.
In other words, someone in a service industry should be expected to adequately provide a service before being rewarded for just having their job.
That goes for any business. If we didn’t produce a newspaper twice a week for our subscribers, we can’t really expect them to pay their subscription.
Now, the big “but” in this column, and it’s not for the people in the service industry who depend on tips.
Yes, customers, you have the right not to tip if you feel you’ve had bad service…BUT…you should likely still do it even if the service was bad.
Wait staff work extremely hard in a mostly thankless job. On most days, they will deal with many grumpy, unreasonable people. They’ll be falsely accused of getting orders wrong, they’ll be yelled at for things not their fault such as food being late or being poorly cooked, or they’ll be met with hostility because the party at their table had to wait longer than they thought they should to get seated.
Without good tips to supplement their $6 an hour base pay, they’ll end up making the state minimum wage of $12 an hour, and let’s be honest here: you can’t really live any kind of life on $12 an hour these days. Many of those working these service jobs are working more than one job just to put food on the table for their families.
These people are also something you know as…people. Just like you, they have bad days. They have family issues. They have times when the car doesn’t start or an unexpected rise hits their electric bill or their sister suddenly can’t watch the kids during work hours. Things you deal with at your job, and if you have a bad day it doesn’t impact your salary most of the time. In their job, it can, especially if you decide to give someone a bad tip because they weren’t as bright and sunny as the July Ozarks sun.
This is a prime area to take a deep breath and grow grace to someone else who might be going through something difficult which isn’t anywhere on your radar, nor should it be. (Sorry, some of you internet keyboard warriors, you don’t have the right to know everyone else’s business.) If the service you get isn’t the most stellar you’ve had, but it gets the job done even if it’s a little slow or you had to ask twice on something, give them the 15-20% tip that’s appropriate for their work. You’d want someone to cut you that kind of slack on a bad day at your job, right?
The times you shouldn’t actually tip are really rare. In researching this article, I found an opinion piece written for Food & Wine magazine by Darron Cardosa, who had been a server for much of their life. He gave a small list: a server abuses you in some way, such as openly insulting you; a server who acts in a racist or sexist manner toward you or someone in your party; or a server who clearly shows no interest in actually providing you quality service.
In that third case, it’s more than just someone forgetting to get you a bottle of ketchup the first time you ask. Let’s face it, we can all forget something when we’re working on multiple projects at once, just like a server can forget something when serving multiple tables at the same time.
The third case refers to someone who you have to ask four or five times for something. It’s a server who despite your repeated requests to have them refill your drinks, they stand talking to a co-worker or on a cell phone. It’s someone who makes it absolutely clear you do not matter.
If it’s something that’s so bad you need to talk to a manager or the owner, then you might have a case for not tipping. (And on a side note, if you don’t talk to a manager or owner, then you really shouldn’t be rushing to social media to complain.)
Also, realize the factors in your situation which are out of a server’s hands. Very likely they didn’t prepare your steak which was undercooked. They didn’t pull into the parking space near the door you rushed toward but didn’t get. If you’re going to try and hold a server accountable for their service, you need to make sure you’re not holding them accountable for someone else’s job.
The Emily Post Institute’s instructions on tipping say that even in most cases of very poor service, you leave a 10% tip with two pennies side-by-side on top of the bills to let a server know you thought their service was poor. If you really are dead set on not tipping because of the service, they suggest leaving two pennies on the table for the server so they know you didn’t forget to tip.
So, again, servers, I’m on your side when it comes to almost everything related to your job, but you’re not owed a tip just because you exist. It’s not an obligation of someone seeking service to tip if they don’t get served. You should get a lot of latitude before a tip is not given, but you shouldn’t just get one because you show up.
Conversely, unless you can prove racism or sexism or something on that kind of extreme, then you should be tipping your servers, and tipping them well. Just because yes, you don’t have an obligation to do it, doesn’t mean you don’t have a moral imperative to do it.
And you’ll find very few people who would tell you otherwise on that point.
