Recently I went to one of our town’s outstanding theater shows. I was lingering in the lobby afterward, watching the masses depart and interact with the entertainers who came to the lobby to sign autographs and take pictures with that night’s crowd. I observed some very questionable behavior from a few show attendees while I was watching, but other than making a mental note of them to talk about with our entertainment editor later, I didn’t really linger on the poor behavior, let alone the responses to it.
Later that night, a friend of mine connected to the local entertainment scene tells me I needed to “hop on over to Tripadvisor” to see some of the reviews for a show, different than the one I had seen, which was getting savaged for things not entirely their fault but related to the behaviors I saw at the first show. I discovered some common themes in reviews for multiple shows and restaurants and attractions.
So, that’s why I’m writing this little piece to talk to you about social media reviews. Other Branson visitors rely on these reviews to guide them for new experiences, and when you give a review that’s not really about the show or contains things beyond the show or attraction’s purview, you do a disservice to all of us.
First off, entertainers can’t control the behavior of other people who come to their shows. They can’t control what the people who bought a ticket say, what they are wearing, what they do, or even what they smell like (no matter how much they’d like to make sure everyone’s fresh as a daisy). Holding a performer, or a show, responsible for the actions of someone not connected to their show because they inconvenienced you isn’t a legitimate reason to bash the performer or show on review websites.
An example of this would be an artist signing an autograph after the show. The artist in question was talking with someone who just handed them a photo for an autograph. There was a line to meet the artist and people waiting were standing a respectful distance away so the person talking to the artist had a chance for their private moment.
When the person began to walk away, another patron who had been standing nearby acting like they didn’t see the line rushed up in front of the performer. The people in line, especially those who were due to be next, bristled at the behavior of this ill-mannered person. Comments were made in the vein of wondering why the performer didn’t tell that person who cut the line to get in line with the people who had been patiently waiting.
Chances are, the performer knew if someone had the gall to cut in front of an entire line of people for their personal wants, they’re also the same kind of people who would run to Tripadvisor to write a one-star review and post about how rude and mean the performer was when they “just asked for a simple photo.” The whole story is never told, mind you, just about how the rude singer brushed them off for someone else, which never actually would have taken place.
The performer is in a no-win situation. The best they can likely do is quickly move the rude, obnoxious line cutter on as fast as possible to get back to the people who were doing the right and mature thing. It’s on you to take a deep breath and realize the performer isn’t slighting you in giving the cutter a minute of their time; and there’s no reason to run to a review site to talk about how the theater doesn’t have “good security” in your one-star review.
Another place you need to step back and take a deep breath is if you end up at a show where you were the one who misunderstood what you were about to see. I read a one-star review of one of Branson’s biggest shows where the reviewer went on about the light show, the loud music, the zip lines, the flashy dance routines, and how that’s not what they expected to see when they went to a “family show.” They were expecting country music, not all kinds of music, and they weren’t expecting it to be the circus-like atmosphere this particular show does so well.
Here’s the thing: if you look at the marketing of this particular show, there’s nothing to suggest it’s a quiet family country hoedown. The marketing is slick, the pictures in their rack card show flames shooting from pianos, upside down dancing, and a big light show. They don’t hide who they are…in fact they (rightly) revel in their performances. They’re also outstanding musicians, singers, and entertainers. Unless you picked out their show without looking at any single piece of promotional material, there’s no way to reasonably be in a position I read about in the one-star review.
So if you find yourself at a show where it’s not your cup of tea, or not something you expected it to be, it doesn’t mean it’s a one-star show. It means you chose the wrong show. If you absolutely can’t control yourself and have to post something to social media, then feel free to say the show wasn’t what you expected or your type of music, but give a fair rating to what you actually saw on stage. I can see someone performing opera which would make me want to clean out my ears with sandpaper Q-tips, but I can also acknowledge the skill level of an outstanding opera singer. Again, step back for a moment, take your personal mistake out of the picture, and rate the performance and show on the merits for what it is and not what you thought it would be.
Since I’m running out of column inches, I want to put one more item up here which will likely anger a few of you.
Keep your political opinions about a show’s comedic content to yourself if you don’t like the fact it pokes fun at “your” candidate or party.
After a recent show, I saw a woman having a total conniption fit because the show in question did a bit poking fun at President Joe Biden. This overly indignant individual wailed away on the poor show performer she entrapped because they were so “mean and cruel and divisive” in making mild jokes about the current president. The woman made sure to emphatically claim she had never made fun of President Trump, apparently believing to herself that everyone watching her infantile rant didn’t know she was lying through her teeth.
Jokes about the sitting president are a staple of entertainment and it’s not as if presidential humor isn’t well-established in American society. I remember as a kid watching Saturday Night Live mock President Ford as someone who couldn’t walk 20 feet without tripping over himself. They mocked President Reagan for being forgetful or being a “cowboy.” Remember how David Letterman would always poke fun at President Clinton for his love of McDonald’s? Comedy shows of all stripes made fun of President George W. Bush’s tendency to create entirely new words. If comedy or variety shows existed in Branson during the term of President William Howard Taft, I promise you there would be jokes about how he was so fat he once became stuck in the White House bathtub.
Branson shows have had comedians making fun of presidents since the beginning. It doesn’t matter who is in office, every president has been the butt of a few jokes from Branson stages. Not expecting to see a joke about whoever is in the White House is simply an unreasonable expectation, and demanding they not do it because it’s “your guy” is basically censorship.
Running to put up a Google review slamming the show solely because they were making jokes about “your guy” is just immature and selfish. Now, I will put a caveat on this: if they were actually doing jokes with cruel and harmful intent, on the level of mocking someone like President Franklin D. Roosevelt for being in a wheelchair, that’s different. However, mocking Biden for being forgetful, or Trump for his exaggerations during speeches, or Clinton for his love of McFries (which, let’s be honest, a lot of us are addicted to) doesn’t rise to the level of true cruelty.
Take solace in knowing when the next resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue has the letter you don’t like after their name, they’ll be getting roasted from Branson stages like “your guy.”.
Oh, and if you’re upset because people in the audience around you may say cruel things or might laugh a little too hard at the jokes aimed at “your guy”...go back to the first item on this list and realize the performers don’t control the people who buy the tickets to the show any more than they control you.
Now, if you’re someone who at any point in this column had thought “Well, I have the RIGHT to…” then this column is likely for you. Just because you have the right, doesn’t mean what you say is right. Not everything has to be exactly what you want for it to exist, and you don’t have the right to demand everybody else do what you want them to do or else.
To be clear: if you legitimately thought a show’s performances were bad, if the bands are playing out of tune, if the dancers look like they’re just hopping back and forth like a bunch of college students standing in line for a nightclub’s one-toilet bathroom, then by all means leave a one-star review critical of what is actually happening on the stage in terms of the show. If you go to a show which showed you on a rack card and website a big musical production with a full band and when you get there, it’s two guys playing Slim Whitman’s greatest hits on only a banjo and a bouzouki, then let ‘em have it for deceptive marketing.
Legitimate criticism of a show’s production, performances, and content which is directly connected to the show itself are very welcome and necessary. Not every show is a 5-star show. Honestly, there are quite a few I’ve seen over the years that aren’t 4-star or 3-star shows. Earlier this year, I actually saw what I consider the worst show I’ve ever seen in Branson based solely on what I saw on the stage, so I know there are legitimate reasons to give a show low marks.
Reviews on sites like Tripadvisor which are not honest reflections of the shows, restaurants, or attractions and rather you attempting to punish someone who can’t control other people, or who might not share your personal belief system, or had a show which wasn’t what you thought it would be when you bought a ticket are harmful to the shows, and openly dishonest to people who genuinely want to know about show quality.
If you can’t post a factual, honest review of a show or attraction itself, then do us all a favor, and just keep your fingers idle.
