Mark Twain once said, “Heaven goes by favor. If it went by merit, you would stay out and your dog would go in.”
I find it difficult to disagree with his statement.
In my house, we have four dogs. That’s eight eyes, four tails, eight ears, sixteen legs, and four different personalities. It’s a blessing to hear the pitter patter of little paws run across the floor as they play with each other. It’s a blessing to observe the love they are willing to share, unequivocally and without shame. Dogs are an exquisite creation, and a gift to humanity.
Our four dogs include Annie, Lily, Ami and Lilah. Of course, they’re known by other names as well. If you’re a pet owner, you probably understand. Annie, a Dachshund-Jack Russell mix, is also known as Annie Belle, Anna Banana, and Baby Girl. Lily, a Rat Terrier mix, is also known as Silly Lily, Lil, and Baby Girl. Ami (short for Amadeus), a Pug, is also known as Biggie, Mr. Biggs, Mr. Bigglesworth, Biggie Boy and Mr. Curly Tail. Lilah, a Corgi-Dachshund mix, is also known as Little Bit, Pitter Patter, Baby Girl, Cheeseburger, Cheesecake, Tater Tot, French Fry, and any number of other food names. I don’t know why I enjoy calling her food names; maybe it’s because she’s a little sweet and a little spicy. Maybe a little salty at times as well.
When I was a kid, we rarely had dogs and when we did, it didn’t last long. There were always cats-and I like cats-but I’m not convinced they deserve their own editorial like dogs do.
I wasn’t really much of a dog person, even 15 years ago. I recall coming to work one day to find my boss sobbing because her dog passed away. At the time, I didn’t understand. In fact, I was kind of annoyed by the crying and sobbing, sometimes hysterically throughout the day. I can now say I understand, and it all began with a dog named Emma, a Jack Russell mix; also known as Emma Lou and Emma Lou Sue.
Emma changed my heart for dogs. I don’t know why it was different with her, but I loved her immensely. She and I loved to play. When Emma Lou got excited, she would make a “roo” noise; sort of a howl, but not really. Emma also enjoyed wearing clothes. On that note, let me just say….I thought that was the absolute craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. My wife, a grown adult, purchasing clothes for a dog.
Eventually I just kind of got used to it. The really crazy part though, was that this dog enjoyed wearing the clothes, to the point she would pick them out. My wife would hold a piece of clothing in each hand and Emma Lou would excitedly put her nose up to the one she wanted to wear. The even crazier part is that she wasn’t just randomly picking the clothing….my wife could put both items behind her back and switch them around, and when she presented them both to Emma again, she would pick the same item she had previously chosen. I’d never seen anything like it.
Emma got old enough that it was time to get her spayed, and she unfortunately passed away at the vet. Without going into detail, we as a family were able to spend some time with her and say our goodbyes. It was with Emma Lou, that I finally understood how it feels to lose a dog that is so much a part of your family that you mourn as if you lost a person.
We got Annie as a puppy before Emma passed away. She was so young that we were still feeding her milk. Not long after, we got Lily, who we believe was probably abused. It took her a while to stop flinching when we extended our hand towards her. Then came Biggie, who has been such a blessing. Finally, several months ago, we received Lilah from my son and daughter-in-law after their dog had a litter of pups. She just recently had her first birthday.
If you’ve made it this far listening to me talk about my dogs, congratulations; you are a true dog lover. Nobody else would have likely invested as much time reading this.
According to the World History Encyclopedia, dogs were first domesticated by man thousands of years ago and have been faithful companions in many cultures ever since. Some sources point to dogs being a part of the human experience before written word, going back more than 12,000 years. In Egypt, ceremonies were held for domesticated dogs, which were buried in the temple of Anubis. Egyptians felt it would help the deceased dogs pass on easily to the afterlife, where they could continue to enjoy their lives as they had on earth. The care of dogs by different cultures throughout history points to a long lived bond between people and pups.
Dogs really are man’s best friend. I’d challenge you to find any other species of animal who would so openly love you, trust you, wait for you at the door when you pull up in the driveway, stare at you while waiting to be picked up so they can lay on your lap and rest with complete satisfaction. I believe dogs can sense a person’s sadness, to which they are always willing to comfort and show their affection. It has been said, a dog is the only thing on earth who loves you more than himself. I believe that to be true. If only we people could be more like dogs.
There is a song by a band called the Bottle Rockets, who I’ve listened to for many years. The song is simply titled “Dog”, and the lyrics are simple as well.
I love my dog
he’s my dog
if you don’t love my dog, that’s okay
I don’t want you to
he’s my dog.
I love my dog
he’s my dog
if my dog don’t love you, that’s okay
I don’t want him to
he’s my dog.
sometimes it’s just this simple
sometimes life is just this simple
sometimes life is really just this simple
I love my dog.
The Bottle Rockets were right; sometimes it really is just that simple.
I’ll end by saying this: If we ever meet in public or I come to your house and visit, don’t be offended if I first go to your dog, let them sniff my hand and pet the top of their head before I even consider saying hello to you or shaking your hand. I have priorities. Now please do me a favor; take a moment to give your pup a treat right now. Maybe two, and a belly rub for me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.