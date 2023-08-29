I had not intended to pick up a life lesson when I stopped at the Americana Theater on Sunday afternoon.
In fact, my entire reason for stopping by around 12:30 p.m. was because a friend of mine who works there had been out of town for about a week and a half and I wanted to stop in and harass them along with asking about their trip. I thought I would have about half an hour to visit with them before they had to get ready for the Elvis: Story of a King show at 2 p.m.
Instead, I discovered all the shows for that day had been canceled for various reasons, and there was just one of my other friends working the box office fielding calls for shows later in the week. I don’t know how often you’ve been inside a Branson theater when no shows are taking place and there’s hardly anyone in the building, but it can get quiet.
The kind of quiet which is so quiet it makes a librarian a little uncomfortable.
It was in the heavy silence I walked into the auditorium of the Americana, where a single light illuminated the stage but the rest of the room was in darkness. You could almost feel the emptiness of the room; it was as if somehow the atmosphere became a little denser and every sound from your footsteps seemed to have a mini-amplifier enhancing the click.
I walked a few rows down into the seating area and took a seat at the end of the third to last row, planning to allow the silence to take some of the weekend’s stress and mental weight away from me, when I was surprised by an entirely different thought.
I looked at the stage, as it was prepared for the performance of America’s Top Country Hits the following night, and I realized something: there is a power in the empty stage to engage imagination and spur change.
You see, America’s Top Country Hits isn’t the only show at the Americana Theatre. There are eight other shows in the building over the course of the week, all of them with a different focus from the others. Almost every genre of music you can think of is heard from that stage during the week. Some shows have dancing, some shows are just concerts, some shows have Terry Wayne Sanders. It’s a cornucopia of entertainment, and they came to life…from an empty stage.
“But Jason,” you’ll think, “I’ve seen those shows, and they all have risers or backdrops or American flags that drop down in the middle of songs that aren’t the National Anthem to make people stand up.” You would not be incorrect. However, all of those things were not initially on that stage; they were a part of the creation in the mind of those who developed each show.
They all came from someone looking at an empty stage, deciding what staging would be needed for the show the entertainers or producers wanted to do, and then placing those items on the stage.
There is a power in that empty stage to bring anything to life. There is a power in that empty stage to create…or recreate…someone as a performer, an entertainer, a comedian, a person. There is a power in that empty stage to change everything if you take down the old staging and put up the new.
As these thoughts were rattling around in my head as I was taking deep breaths of the stale auditorium air, the voices of counselors past came into my head when we would talk about some of the challenges in my life I’ve had to overcome, most recently with the loss of my parents.
I’ll be honest with you, the last few weeks have been hard, because the first anniversary of my dad’s passing is Sept. 10. I’d been handling the passing of the year better than I anticipated I would, and my counselor Vick has been a real major assist in that, but with the actual date approaching I was feeling the weight of it.
I remember almost a year ago after Dad passed, before the funeral, I was talking with another friend of mine who happened to also be a counselor. They don’t normally provide me with counselor-like advice, but given at the time I was a total wreck, they were giving me a few things to help me get through the week between his passing and the funeral, and one of those things was encouraging me to look into the future. Now that both Mom (who died in April 2021) and Dad were gone, I had lost my major support system in life. I didn’t have those people I could call any time day or night if things went sideways, or if I just needed to hear someone’s voice.
I had to start fresh, I had to build a new support system, and I had endless possibilities in front of me because for the very first time I truly had every option in the world in my hands.
I had in front of me…an empty stage.
While it was slow at first, and not at all easy to make happen, I started to build my staging for that empty stage with friendships that grew stronger, and acquaintances who stepped up and became actual friends. Connections to do things I enjoyed but had put off came onto the stage, such as accepting an invitation to be the drummer for a local rock band, the first time in over 20 years I was playing with a band that didn’t have “worship” in the name somewhere. (Which was one of the three things Mom asked me to do before she passed.)
I’ll admit, a few tears dropped as I looked at that still Americana stage on Sunday afternoon, but as I looked at it through the lens of its metaphorical meaning, I was glad that all of us have an opportunity to work from an empty stage of our own. While some of us have that stage thrust upon us because of tragic circumstances, all of us have the opportunity to go to that stage at any point in our lives.
We can look at the way we’re living, see the things we don’t like, and tear those old pieces of scenery down. We can say we’re tired of being overweight, and we tear that platform down when we go to the gym and start working out on a regular basis. We clear that negative weight (pun intended) from the stage…empty the stage…and build a new set piece.
You can do that with toxic relationships, jobs which are going nowhere, or organizations you join which aren’t doing what they once called their mission. It might not be easy to tear down the old staging, and anyone who’s built actual set pieces for productions will tell you it’s not, but when you get to that empty stage and the adrenaline rush of possibility hit you and your brain begins to see the new, your life will change for the better and you’ll see joy in ways you never thought possible.
So in a way, I’m glad my friend blew off coming to work on Sunday and left me inside that empty auditorium to gain the perspective of the power of the empty stage, and I thank God that we have that opportunity no matter where we are, or how old we are, to clear the stage and begin again.
