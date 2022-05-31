Longtime readers of this fine publication know we are dedicated to serving Taney and Stone counties and strive to bring you the important events of our area. However, on the rare times we are actually off-the-clock (because, let’s face it, news never really sleeps) Tim and AJ and I have hobbies and interests which take us away from our home base.
For me, I’m a photographer who focuses on nature and abandoned buildings. (I also do show and concert photography, but it’s mostly as favors to friends.) A result of this hobby, I travel all over the region looking for interesting things to capture through my trusty Canon 6D’s lens.
I’ve found all kinds of interesting things in our region to photograph, from an abandoned mining town and swinging bridge in rural Arkansas to a huge variety of Missouri State Parks. (One thing I always jokingly ask candidates for Governor is if they plan to keep our state parks free to the public; I honestly don’t know what I’d do if one of them said no!)
One of my favorite destinations for pictures is Roaring River State Park. When the place isn’t packed like Walmart on a Saturday morning, I can usually find some really great locations to capture wildlife or just river itself in some new way. A result of my travels, I’ve often passed the Golden Pioneer Museum. I have a love of history and museums, so I often wanted to stop and check it out, but it was never open when I would be passing through on my way to Eagle Rock (lovingly called a “census-designated place in Missouri” by Google!)
This past Saturday, I saw “OPEN” in lovely red neon in the window of the museum, so I pulled off Route 86 and went into what, from the outside, doesn’t look anything like the wonderland of American and natural history which awaits.
When you enter the museum, you can immediately see you didn’t allow yourself enough time to see everything you’re about to see. You look right, you see tractors and lunch boxes. In front of you, Native American artifacts. To your left? Geodes and crystals. There’s clearly a huge variety of items.
Variety is going to be the key word in your vocabulary.
I knew I was going to be hooked on the place when I walked through the room on the right at the entrance. I’m not much for antique tractors, and I’ll admit I’m not the biggest of Native American arrowheads, so it started slow. It was then I found the rows of metal lunch boxes, which had everything from the Lone Ranger to Star Wars.
When I was growing up, our family didn’t have a lot, so to get a new lunch box for school was a huge deal for my brother and I. When I was in elementary school, I was a huge fan of the NFL. I had this vinyl poster I found at a yard sale which listed the divisions and had little round vinyl sticker-like things with the helmets of the teams on it, so I could always keep the standings for the season updated.
So one year at Christmas we opened gifts and there it was: a brand new lunchbox with the helmets of the NFL teams on them. The AFC on one side, the NFC on the other. My Grandpap Dale bought it for me, so it was doubly special, and he and Dad surprised me by taking black paint and covering up the Dallas Cowboys logo because the Cowboys are evil and you can’t have Satan’s football team represented on a good boy’s lunch box. (Remember, I’m a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and while Grandpap and Dad weren’t, they were Pittsburgh Steelers fans who also had a healthy dislike for the team with the star on their helmet.)
So I’m looking up and down the rows of lunchboxes, enjoying the rare items I’m seeing, when I spotted it in the bottom row. A duplicate of my lunchbox Grandpap bought me (with the Cowboys logo on it, but not everyone knows to blot it out.)
The moment I saw the lunchbox, I knew I’d be delaying my day’s plans to dig into the museum. If they had this childhood memory covered, I had a suspicion there would be many more memories on deck.
I’m so glad I stayed.
The rest of the museum is a treasure trove of variety with collections from people who have lived all over the United States.
There are collections of Civil War memorabilia, which really reached me since I at one point lived near Gettysburg, PA and my father and I are huge Civil War buffs. When I saw items with “Gettysburg” inscribed on them or military insignia from a unit which was in the battle, I flashed back to growing up with Dad and our giving people tours of the battlefield which made the National Park Service look like amateurs. (My dad was proud of knowing more about the battle than most of the park rangers who worked the battlefield.)
The museum has huge collections of various kinds of glass, from depression glass to “Vaseline” glass, which glows under a black light. The museum has what could be the midwest’s largest collection of glass butter dishes. There is the “world’s most unique Quartz cluster.” There are police badges and emblems from departments all over the world.
Most of you know of my love of music, so the Elvis and Beatles memorabilia captured a lot of my attention. I’d heard some of the items I saw in the collection existed, but to actually see them was a really fun experience. (And the Ringo bobblehead suddenly nodding at me, as if one drummer was acknowledging another, made me literally laugh out loud.)
There is so much more I could share, but I don’t want to spoil surprises for you like I had during my initial visit.
The best of this museum? It’s entirely free! They ask for donations to help keep the museum running but there’s no cost to come in and look. So if you have a family of six and you can’t find something to do without spending half your paycheck, you might want to check out the Golden Pioneer Museum. (Then again, with the price of gas being what it is, it still might cost half your paycheck.)
If you’re heading from Branson, you want to head west like you’re visiting our buddy Johnny at Dogwood Canyon on Highway 86, but just keep on driving. When you see the dual tire shops across from each other at a Y in the road, look to your right, and you’ll see the Golden Pioneer Museum. It kind of looks like a flea market on the outside.
The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. but only from April 1st through October 31st. Plan your trip by visiting goldenpioneermuseum.org.
