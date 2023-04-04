On Friday afternoon, the country was hit with severe storms and tornadoes, which tore through seven states and left a path of destruction in its wake.
One of the towns hit hardest was the small close-net community of Wynne, Arkansas. Now we report on news in Stone and Taney counties and our reach rarely goes further than their borders. And that’s why this piece is in the opinion section of the paper.
Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31, a tornado emergency was issued for communities around Little Rock, Arkansas as a tornado was spotted on the ground.
I was at a kid’s birthday party with my stepdaughter to celebrate one of her friend’s birthdays. And as such, I didn’t have my phone close at hand for most of it. One because it was too loud and two because I was trying to take a couple hours to just enjoy being with her. After the party, we were to take her to her mom’s house for the weekend north of Springfield. As we’re getting into the car, I did what almost everybody does. I checked my phone and saw that I had some missed messages with people asking, ‘Have you seen what happened in Wynne?’ Is everyone okay?’
Of course, I jump on social media while I start messaging some of these people back asking what’s going on? The first thing I see on Facebook is a bunch of people marking themselves safe from the tornado. It was not a journalistic motivation to find out what was happening in Wynne, it was personal.
My husband grew up in Arkansas. Ninety percent of the family still lives in Arkansas. Most of our family members live around the Wynne area, from Jonesboro to Weiner. But a lot of them live in Wynne.
So when I heard a tornado ripped through and split the little town of Wynne, a town I have spent a lot of time in, I was first heartbroken and second worried. Checking in on aunts, cousins, cousins’ kids all who live and work in Wynne was our top priority. Wynne is my husband’s hometown away from home. He used to spend summers down there between Wynne and Black Oak hopping from grandparents to grandparents to aunts and uncles’ homes. We needed to know, ‘Is everybody okay?’
It took a while to get a response from everyone but finally we had an account of all the family. Everyone was okay, shaken up and in shock but physically okay. As the night went on we heard back the tales of what happened. One of the scariest was one of our cousin’s sons, Brycen, who works at the Dominos in Wynne. He was at work, and his fiance, Ava was at Dominos when the sirens sounded. Brycen and his co-workers got everyone in the building into the walk-in cooler. As soon as they shut the freezer door, it hit. The whole building is almost gone and his car is gone. It took his mom about two hours to get to him. He had no service on his phone so no one had any way to know if he was ok.
Everyone in the family at this point had been accounted for except our Aunt Snooks, finally after a while we heard she too was okay. We were luckier than some. Homes lost and property damage can be fixed or rebuilt.
Wynne is a town of a little over 8,000 people and a lot of them are families who have lived in the area for decades. If you grew up in a small town or a really tight knit community you understand that what happens to one happens to all. The bonds they have are enormous and everyone in Wynne or everyone who has family or has connections there know those bonds are strong and deep. One of our cousins, Carrie, told me she is so sad for her little town. She is devastated by the loss. She’s grateful none of her kids and her brand new grandbaby, who turned two weeks old on Friday, were not hurt. But she knows so many people who have lost everything.
There are four dead and over 20 were admitted to the local hospital with injuries, which range from cuts and scrapes to critical injuries. The town was literally split in half and all the schools except the Junior High were destroyed. Luckily, the Wynne schools had let out early and all the school buses had been already dispatched and everything, when the tornado hit.
The National Weather Service confirmed in a preliminary survey the Wynne tornado was an EF3.
The tornado was one of three EF3 tornadoes which ripped through the area on Friday. They touched down in Wynne, Arkansas, and in Covington, Arkansas and Adamsville, Tennessee.
The survey is ongoing and is expected to take several days before it’s complete. Details regarding the path length, width, injuries, and fatalities will all emerge more in the coming days. These tornadoes were part of an outbreak that spawned dozens of tornadoes across the South and Midwest on Friday. Crews continue to survey damage in several areas including one area of enhanced damage in Cross County near Wynne.
Living in the Midwest, you know, close to or a part of Tornado Alley, we grew up knowing the devastation a tornado can cause. I remember the 2012 EF2 tornado which hit Branson in the overnight hours and it was scary. But luckily we did not have deaths during our Branson tornado but Wynne didn’t fare as well.
Nature is beautiful but nature can be deadly and tornadoes are scary. I am grateful that we didn’t lose anyone in our family but I am saddened by the fact that there are four people dead.
So as this tornado season has already hit close to home for me, I’m hoping that we’re all vigilant and we all take it seriously when we hear the siren alarms. It is common for people who grew up in tornado alley or the Midwest to take it seriously but also have this mutual relationship with the weather. We all know those people (my mom was one) who will stay put and just watch a tornado happen, but I hope even with their curiosity of severe weather they have a reasonable fear of what it can do.
For the next couple of weeks I’m going to be sending some donations down. In case anyone is wondering, there’s a couple of places where you can donate money and supplies. To give money the Wynne Baptist Church has set up a link at Wynnebaptist.org/give and select disaster relief. The ‘Wynne Tornado Distribution Center’ Facebook page has also been set up with updated lists of supplies needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.