We don’t have much, but we got each other.

It’s so easy these days to forget how often we have more that unites us than divides us, and when we take the time to come together over shared loves we can find an almost family style environment where the collective good becomes not only possible but inevitable for those involved. I had a very pleasant but unexpected reminder of this over the weekend when I drove to St. Louis to attend a concert by The Interrupters and Frank Turner.
I had never attended a concert at The Pageant before and so I didn’t know what to expect for a “general admission” show. In my younger days, a GA show meant you showed up at least six hours early to make sure you were in line to have a shot of getting near the stage. I made it to the venue about four hours before the show, expecting to see a huge line, and I was greeted by…nobody. Literally nobody was in front of the venue, nobody in line, the box office wasn’t even open.
So I felt it wasn’t going to be like the concerts of the old days.
But it was. And, it wasn’t. Allow me to explain.
I zipped a few doors down the street to get some lunch where I could see the venue in case people started lining up, and about a dozen people showed up and were lining up while I enjoyed some really fantastic noodles and pork. I finished my meal, and as I was walking back to the venue, I noticed the box office was open, so I popped in to ask when the doors were going to be open because I was hoping to get to the front.
“You’ll never be able to be right by the stage,” she said. “They sold a bunch of VIP tickets and those folks are going to fill the area up in front of the stage before anyone else can get in.”
I was not happy.
I walked out of the box office and noticed a woman standing by herself along the railing of the bar which is located inside the venue. The line to get in was at the end of the building, so it made no sense for her to be standing there, and I walked over and struck up a conversation.
It turned out Dawn had attended several concerts at the Pageant, and told me if you went into the bar before the main doors opened up, you could usually get into the concert part of the venue before the people outside waiting in line. (You see, you’d have to go through security to get into the bar, and once you were in, you didn’t need to go through a second time to get into the concert venue.)
We entered the bar and then waited by the door to the venue, chatting with a gaggle of people who we’d never met but who we quickly learned had a deep love for the style of music we were to hear that night, and quickly made fast friends. When the doors opened, we moved almost as a flock into the venue and made an heartwarming discovery…
The box office lady was entirely incorrect about the number of VIP ticket holders.
We walked (a little faster than a normal pace, I’ll admit) toward the front of the stage and there was ample space for our little cluster to gather along the security rail. We proceeded to sit down on the floor (there were no seats) to pass the next hour until the opening act of the night was to take the stage.
Just before showtime...she appeared.
She came walking in with her father, and progressed toward the stage. Her father said she was 11-years-old and it was her first concert ever. She was a huge fan of Frank Turner.
(Note: Since this is a column and not a factual news article, although the events are true, I’m going to use a pseudonym for the young lady. Just want to be transparent with you.)
Katie* ended up about three rows back from the front of the stage when the opening act, Radkey, played their show. (Radkey was pretty good.) When their set was over, that started the clock on Frank Turner hitting the stage, which made Katie began to giggle more and look around with wide-eyed wonder at the techs moving equipment around the stage. Then she spotted something which really started to amp up her excitement: a digital clock in the wings of the stage counting toward the start of Frank’s set.
My new friend Dawn and I had actually never heard Frank before (we ended up being blown away by his talent) but it didn’t matter in the minutes before the show started. We began to notice other people who clearly were parents, watching this young girl’s unabashed enthusiasm for what was about to happen, and her joy became our joy. Without a word, we all just looked at each other and communicated the same thought: “we’re going to make sure this little girl has a night she’ll always remember.”
After all, she was surrounded by people whose passion for music was still a driving force even in our 40s and 50s; and we all remembered what our first concert was like. (I know this because after she and her father left following Frank’s set, we talked about it while waiting for The Interrupters to play.)
As the clock grew closer, we’d talk to Katie and say things like “four minutes!” and watch the light in her eyes almost shoot out like a laser beam. She was dancing around and shaking, to use the old cliche, like she was about to explode. When the lights went down for the opening of Turner’s set, I swear she jumped up her entire body height in joy.
And that’s when everyone in front of her moved apart like the Red Sea.
As her dad smiled, a cascade of suddenly surrogate moms and dads ushered her right to the railing so she had an unobstructed view of Frank Turner and his band the Sleeping Souls.
To use another cliche, she smiled so big we thought she was going to swallow her ears.
Turner and his band ripped through their punk rock set, and Katie jumped up and down to every song. She was singing along with everything. (And I do mean everything: before the show started and we were talking with her and her dad, he relayed how she had asked him on the way to the show “Dad, am I allowed to sing the bad words if Frank sings them?” Dad, of course, did the right thing and said “yes, if you know all the words to the song.”)
Frank would move around the stage during his set, but he never really stopped to pause where he could get a good look at the crowd. The adults around Katie kept pointing at her to try and get Frank’s attention so he would notice her, but he was so busy trying to blow the roof off the Pageant the attempts had not worked.
Then everything changed three songs from the end of Frank’s set.
He came over to our side, and we don’t know what we were doing different, but he stopped his jumping around and looked right at Katie. He didn’t stop singing or even miss a beat, but he broke out into a huge smile, pointed right at her, and nodded his head.
If humans really did explode, Katie would have in that moment.
A dozen adults stopped looking at the stage and all turned their attention toward this little girl who turned to her father and just about jumped into his arms. The music was so loud we couldn’t hear what she said, but even my rudimentary lip reading skills could make out “he pointed at me dad!”
But for little Katie, her moment of joy was two minutes away from being moved down to number two in her list of exciting concert moments.
Frank started pacing around the stage, looking down at it, and almost ignoring the audience. We didn’t realize what he was doing until he went to the far end of the stage, and started ripping a piece of paper from the stage. He was grabbing the set list they were using for the night.
When he finally got the paper free from the duct tape holding it down, he went to a platform in front of the main stage which allowed him to get a little closer to the crowd, and indicated for security to help him get down.
He made a beeline over to us and stopped right in front of Katie with a huge smile on his face. He handed her the set list, and she stood there like a zombie in total shock that her hero, Frank Turner, was handing her something. After she took the paper from him, he patted her on the top of the head, and went back to his show.
Instantly, Katie had a memory she’d treasure for the rest of her life. She spent the rest of the set hugging that piece of paper like it was her most prized possession and several of the adults who had been hoping she would have this experience stood there with knowing smiles on their faces. A few of us actually had a tear in our eye, remembering times in our lives where we had that kind of moment.
When Turner’s set was over, she and dad were getting ready to head for the exit, when dad turned and asked if we would be willing to take a picture with Katie so she could remember the night with “all of her concert friends.” Suddenly a dozen people who had never met each other before that night were shoulder-to-shoulder behind this little girl, smiling, giving thumbs up signs, filled with happiness for a young woman we will likely never see again.
As we sat around waiting for The Interrupters to come out and blow us away (and they did) we all started to share memories of our first concerts, Katie’s joy, and how we were really blessed to be a part of a watershed moment in a child’s life.
The moment reminded me of the lyrics of a song by The Interrupters. In the song “Got Each Other,” they sing:
If you are alone tonight, you can come with us
If you don’t have friends or family or people that you trust
We will be your confidants, your sisters and your brothers
We don’t have much, but we got each other.
Thanks to a little girl named Katie, we were in a place where how we looked didn’t matter, our political views didn’t matter, our economic status didn’t matter…we had got each other, and we together helped a little girl live an unforgettable moment.
When the Interrupters came out, we all screamed and yelled and danced and jumped as best we could in our much-older-than-Katie bodies. When the band actually played “Got Each Other” (which surprised me because I had seen from reviews of other shows on this tour they had not been playing it,) I almost felt like a human being about to explode. I felt such joy and happiness on a scale I hadn’t felt for years. I allowed myself to return to that Katie like innocence and joy for the music of band which meant so much to me.
A few other things happened later that night which will stick with me, but I’m going to keep those between myself, some of my new family from that night, and the band, who were everything we hoped they would be and more.
So with our newspaper being in Branson, where we have so many shows filled with music, I want to encourage you to take the next time you see a show to just let loose. Allow yourself to bring the joy of Katie to your heart. If you want to start singing along with Brandon Mabe at the Baldknobbers when he starts Bob Seger’s “Turn the Page” or Clay Cooper when he hits the stage and begins Merle Haggard’s “Workin’ Man Blues” then do it. If you want to get up and dance when the Awesome 80s cast belts out “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” then get up and dance.
Yeah, it’s not “proper adult behavior” where we’re expected to sit there and just watch. To that, I have this to say: who really cares? Use the moments to relive the times of your life when you let go at concerts, or to live out a moment of being “that fan” at a concert when you’ve never done it before. You get only a few moments of pure joy in life and you need to make sure to take them every time you can grab one, even if you have to make it happen in the middle of a Branson show.
Some folks may have an issue with it, but I’ll be honest, just ignore them.
There will be more of us who not only understand, but are either verbally or silently cheering you on.
Why? Because even if we don’t have much, we got each other.
