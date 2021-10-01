Budgeting is something we do, whether consciously or not everyday. We budget our money, we budget our time. We are taught or at least we should be taught how to budget things like money and time as we grow up.
The concept of knowing your income versus your expenditures, is something most people should learn. I hope most adults know how to do this, even though I know some have not mastered it...myself included.
The concept of budgeting your time to be effective at work or school is also something I think most people understand, even when they may not always be good at it, but what about the time we aren’t at work or school.
How many of us actually budget our lives?
I am not talking about the mom’s and dad’s who have to adhere to a strict schedule to make sure their kids are all at their activities, or the student who has to work a job and go to school. I understand those are very specific time management skills and I applaud them.
Budgeting is a form of creating balance. A balanced money budget is ultimately the goal when working with finances. A balance of efficiency is the ultimate goal of time budgeting or time management in work, and school.
What I am talking about is budgeting all aspects of our lives in a way that is helpful and productive to our own mind, body and soul.
I started to wonder the last few weeks as I am reflecting on major life changes whether many of us have ever sat down and thought about budgeting our lives.
Let me explain what I mean with that statement. It may get a bit philosophical but here goes.
Life isn’t just about time and money. It is about emotions, experiences, and interactions. What if we were taught as children to budget those things. To learn from each of them, and grow from them, to allow ourselves to really be in them when they are occurring.
Can you imagine a world where people learned how to budget their emotions?
What if we could take stock of them…all of them; our sadness, our joy, our excitement, our disappointments, our love, our heartbreaks? Taking time to allow us to feel what we feel, when we feel it and knowing it is okay to do so. Knowing we are allowed to be in them and focus on them but as a society we don’t do that.
We have been taught it is okay to feel how you feel, but on the same token we have been taught to rush through those feelings to get back to work, to be productive.
What if we budgeted our experiences to give ourselves time to live life to its fullest? Allowing ourselves to actually do things other than work and the day to day activities, which can become habitual and mundane.
Again we have been taught to focus most of our attention and time on making money to live, which we all have to do. But what if we could budget time for experiences outside of that?
I know some people will read this and think to themselves, ‘Well, I already do that.’ Which is great, but I do not believe it is the norm in this society. We are forced into giving up our lives, our time, and our experiences to be productive members of society and help the machine work.
I don’t believe we should abandon all of those principles, I just wonder if we could learn to balance what is expected of us while allowing for new experiences.
Imagine, if you will, budgeting interactions with our fellow humans.
What if we could take time to see strangers in a different light, or take time to be with those you know and love fully in the moment without the distractions of the world weighing in on us? What if we could budget our interactions to allow a balance of the interactions we must do with those we can choose?
We spend so much time ‘interacting’ with the digital world without interacting in person with the people we want in our lives.
Balancing all aspects of our lives is not something we are taught. It is not something the society we live in focuses on. But should it be?
I, for one, have been trying to learn balance. In the last year, I have changed my entire life’s trajectory, and in those changes I have found I lack balance. I have always lacked balance. I have constantly put others ahead of myself, including jobs where I was paid very little to work very hard. All of this left me with little to no energy or time to balance my life in a way which would enhance it.
I know I am not alone in this way of life. I know so many people who struggle with it as well.
Since March, I have lived in fear of losing someone who I love very much. There have been extreme ups and downs as we have gone through the rollercoaster of trying to find answers for health issues. That rollercoaster has made me want balance in my life not just for me but for those I love. So I have a resolution (if you want to call it that) to find balance and to budget my life to be able to live it how I want.
This life budgeting I am wanting to do isn’t about not being productive or working hard or giving others what I can to help them. It is about being able to balance things like; fulfilling the needs of my family, doing a good job for my employer, being aware and a part of my community, being a productive part of the society in which I live, being able to pay my bills, being responsible. While still allowing myself to budget my emotions, my experiences, and my interactions without feeling guilty do so.
