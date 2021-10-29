You’re reading this column some time after Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, but I’m writing it on Wednesday of the same week. Today marks six months since my mother died and despite the best efforts of friends, family, and professionals, I’m still nowhere near being over the loss of mom.
It’s not a stretch to say that my life has been completely changed since that 8:15 a.m. phone call from my brother that our family’s rock was gone. I went from being a small business owner to being a journalist in a new community. I went from working for a cluster of radio stations doing newscasts, hosting shows, and recording spots to writing news stories, editing others, and trying to convince Tim Church to let us have some of the free theatre tickets he hoards in his office.*
After months of looking, we found a place to live near Branson that wouldn’t require the bi-monthly selling of one of my son’s organs to afford the rent. Still haven’t found a new church, but we have left the old one, so every Sunday is a new adventure.
In the midst of all that upheaval has been trying to make peace with the fact mom’s gone and the “little things” that she would do all the time just aren’t part of life anymore. I haven’t been able to go on one of the mental-health record hunting trips she would require I take every few months. The movie membership that allowed Eli to see every new movie at AMC is gone. The dinners Dale loved at Steak N’ Shake or Buffalo Wild Wings are gone.
It’s not that those luxuries are requirements to live, but they were little things that made the struggles of making it through the day better, the little things that we couldn’t afford on our own. You know what it’s like when someone blesses you with something you love that you ordinarily couldn’t make happen on your own. Mom always knew just what to send or do at just the right time. I’ve been missing it, and I’ve been trying to make sure the boys didn’t really miss it, because they almost always ended up with some kind of memory that stuck with us.
Thanks to the soon-to-be-named something else Facebook, a reminder of my mom’s providing random blessings to us popped up in my timeline this week as a ”see your memories” posting.
It was a photo of Eli from a decade ago at a restaurant near Nashville called Marcy Jo’s Mealhouse. It was owned in part by Joey Feek, half of the country music duo Joey & Rory, and they would mention the meal house often on radio or TV appearances. We couldn’t afford to eat out much, but mom heard about Marcy Jo’s, and so she would send money specifically for the family to go there to eat so the boys “could have some real, honest-to-God southern cooking.”
One of the highlights of the restaurant was the made-from-scratch desserts that Marcy and the staff would make fresh every single day. These cakes, pies, and other goodies were the kinds of things you could take up to Paula Deen and even she would have to admit she couldn’t make something that good. We couldn’t leave a visit to Marcy Jo’s without the boys at least getting something sweet.
This day was unusual in that Marcy gave the boys a cupcake without our having to pay for it. (We didn’t ask either, she just came up with them and asked if two little boys would like a cupcake.) Dale was still finishing saying his thank you before the first bite was in his mouth, but Eli took a different approach.
He looked at the cupcake on the table in front of him. It had these crunchy pieces of candy on top of the icing, and Eli was not a fan of something on his cupcakes other than a lot of icing. (He loves his icing on cakes and cupcakes.)
He picked up the cupcake and gave it a very close examination. We had no idea what was going through his head, but you could just see the wheels were turning about whether or not he would eat it.
It was at this moment the camera went to the ready because we knew something we’d likely want to remember was about to happen. That’s when Eli spoke.
“Oh, cuppacake,” Eli said. “I love you cuppacake. Now, I eat you.”
And eat it he did.
This was the blessing of things that mom would do for us. On the surface, she was just sending some money so that her son and his family could go out to eat somewhere together when they otherwise couldn’t afford it. The deeper meaning, which was mom’s goal, was that the family was going to make a memory of some kind that would draw us together, and be something that we could end up calling and sharing with her and dad even though they were a thousand miles away.
I still try to make sure at least Eli gets to do “something” special when he comes to visit, although we’ve had to rely a lot on his season pass to the Haygoods, the kindness of the Duttons, and the free passes we win every time we go to 1984 Branson. (If you see JCW, DJW, or ELI on the high score board, that’s us.) I thought in doing so, perhaps he wouldn’t realize that with mom not being here, we weren’t doing many of the things we used to do.
Unfortunately, he noticed, and he let me know in a very hard way for me to take.
Every year mom and dad would get Eli a subscription to an online service for his Nintendo games. The subscription would run out in October, because that’s the month we bought a Wii many years ago, and so the year long membership would re-up just before Halloween.
They’d make it clear to Eli, though, that it was part of his Christmas presents, and every year mom would make up a hand-made card with Mario or Luigi or some other Nintendo character reminding Eli of his subscription being a Christmas present.
This year, I couldn’t afford to pick up the subscription. With all the upheaval, the moving, the expense in gas to drive from Springfield to Hollister to work (which seems to increase every week these days), a subscription to Nintendo Online just wasn’t in the cards.
So I broke the news to Eli. I expected him to be disappointed, but what I didn’t expect was his question.
“So we no have Christmas?”
I was a little surprised by the question, because I had not brought Christmas up at all.
“What do you mean buddy?” I asked.
“Grandma dead,” Eli said. “So no Grandma mean no Christmas, and that why no subscription, right?”
Now, I will say that mom was the center of Christmas. She bought all the gifts, she made sure to track down the things people really wanted, and she was always there on video chat when he would wake up on Christmas morning to open the gifts.
And like I previously said, she would send gifts often during the year too. It wasn’t hard to add up where Eli would think with mom gone that Christmas would go away as well.
I assured him that Christmas was going to be here, and while we would miss grandma, she would be watching him from Heaven when he opened his gifts. That seemed to placate his Christmas concerns, although I’m texted at least twice daily asking when he will be getting his Nintendo account back.
As we head into the holiday season, my first without mom here, I have to admit struggling with knowing that the thing mom loved most...making memories together as family...won’t ever happen again with her. I know the boys and I will still have some kind of Christmas morning, likely with my dad on the phone since he doesn’t know how to work the video chat, but I also know it will never be like any other Christmas in my life.
But then I get something like that photo of Eli and his “cuppacake,” or a photo of the boys in an Angry Birds Halloween costume mom bought them, or the selfie or the boys and I having Thanksgiving dinner at Denny’s because mom (and dad) sent us money for so that we didn’t eat frozen pizza at home on Thanksgiving, and it gives me that fuel to keep going through what I know will be a very silent night Dec. 24.
* - I’m required to note here that Tim says he really doesn’t have a bunch of free theatre tickets in his office. But he’s got something in there that he keeps locked up from all of us.
