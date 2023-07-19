Yes, the title for this column is something if you have children or grandchildren you may have heard them singing at some point in time.
The title is the line from a song sung by legendary children’s entertainer SpongeBob SquarePants. The song is part of the episode “Pizza Delivery,” the fifth episode of season one of the show. In it, Mr. Krabs, cheapskate owner of the Krusty Krab, gets a phone call from someone asking for pizza delivery. His restaurant doesn’t sell pizza, but because he can’t pass up making money, he turns some Krusty Krab burgers into a pizza and sends SpongeBob and Squidward to deliver it.
I know the song well because my autistic son Eli has sung it many times. That’s why when I found myself in a local business on a late Sunday night and heard a version of the song coming from the clerk ringing up my order, I was taken a little by surprise.
I could tell from the moment I walked up to the counter the employee was on the autism spectrum based on speech patterns and mannerisms. When you have a child on the spectrum, you know what to look for, and you can spot it almost without thinking about it. I was impressed this business was employing someone on the spectrum and allowing them to do the job without having another employee hovering closely to supervise every move.
As he was checking out my french bread pizzas, he got a little excited and started talking about how much he loved french bread pizzas. He went on about how he could eat them every day and how he liked to just make one and watch TV.
That’s when the song started.
“French bread pizza, is the pizza, for you and me,” he sang. “French bread pizza, I love this pizza, ab-so-tive-uh-ly!”
I smiled. He looked at me and I could see his face fall like he thought he was about to get in trouble.
“Do you know that song, well, it’s kind of like another song,” he started to explain.
“It’s just a good thing SpongeBob knew how to ride that rock,” I said. He smiled and I could see the relief in his eyes. (In the episode, SpongeBob tells Squidward the pioneers would “Ride these rocks for miles,” which draws Squidward’s scorn until the rock starts up like a car and SpongeBob takes off.)
We both then sang a verse of the Krusty Krab pizza song while he finished bagging my purchases.
Driving home, I began to think about the situation and how to write it up for this column, but then I made the mistake of getting online and visiting a few online Facebook forums.
A cavalcade of complaints, almost all from anonymous sources. Someone had to wait too long in line at the grocery store. Someone upset that their order at a fast food restaurant wasn’t right and they wanted the world to know about it. We had a photo of a car with a comment the driver allegedly cut someone else off (which, of course, there’s no actual proof other than the anonymous poster’s comment.)
The rampant negativity (and all the people feeding off it like leeches) almost ruined the good mood I had been in following my duet about the value of Krabby Patty Pizza.
A split second after I realized all the cowardly complaints of the anonymous were harshing my mellow, it hit me: it’s a real risk for businesses to hire someone with special needs right now compared to even a few years ago because everyone runs to the internet to complain and call out businesses when their experience isn’t exactly what they want it to be.
And it’s not just a retail location like tonight’s encounter. I’ve seen employees with special needs in theaters and restaurants. I know some will say they’re only giving these people a chance because there’s a shortage of people willing to work these days, but I’m not really concerned about it in this particular case. I’m glad these men and women are being given chances, and I’d like to see it happen more.
However, as I said, I realized it’s more of a risk now than it used to be because of social media. A business owner knows when hiring someone with special needs they’re more likely to make a mistake, or forget an item, or work slower than other workers. The likelihood will vary from person to person, but it’s just part of the nature of giving those who struggle a little with things most of us take for granted an opportunity.
So, I want to give a salute to all the business owners across the Ozarks who are providing opportunities to those across our region with special needs knowing they will likely face the slings and arrows of the anonymous Facebook cowards and others who believe the world revolves around them. Your actions are reflecting some of the best of the Ozarks, and at least in my case, makes me want to do repeat business with you.
