I had the opportunity to sit down with a local artist I know to discuss life, art and their future.
I met Finn Erickson about six years ago when we both were employed by the Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex. Finn was one of those charismatic people who was a bit shy, but you could see the spark of creativity sitting just under the surface. Well, that creativity, which was written in the stars has come out for the world to see in the last few years.
Some of you may have seen one of her murals at Mochas and Meows before their remodel and now with their expansion you can see a new mural Finn was commissioned to create in loving memory of two of Mochas and Meows beloved rescues Tonks and Blue, who passed away last year.
“I’m so proud to show off my newest piece, it’s called ‘The Ancestors,’ and is my very first mural done primarily in spray paint,” Finn said when showing off the new mural during renovations. “I learned so much while doing this piece and I adore how it came out. The funny part is that I had to redo the galaxy twice because the white part was originally a lot thicker. I realized as I did the galaxy it wasn’t going to look how I wanted so I had to take everything off and re tape everything and then completely redo the galaxy. There was initially going to be a planet as well as the galaxy and constellation of the cats, but I felt like it drew attention away right from the cats. Especially with how bright I had it but I did add these four little stars, ones for Rick, Mary (the owner of Mochas and Meows) and their two kids. I thought that was very touching for them because these were their two cats that passed away. One that has been here since the very beginning, Blue, and Tonks was just the old guy. Tonks always had a very special place in my heart. You know I like the old guys.”
Finn partners with Mochas and Meows to help them and to showcase their art.
“So I did a mural when they first opened,” Finn said. “So I’ve known Mary since before she opened to the public because I came in for about two weeks and then I would hang out with all the artists while we were all creating murals in the original part of the cafe. I usually have a permanent retail space here as well as some paintings and jewelry stuff. I do a little bit of
everything. I was going to the support group they do on a semi consistent basis.”
Finn explained this was the first time they had used spray paint to create a whole art piece.
“I feel like it’s like crafting ADHD. I feel like it’s part of what you have to do when you’re an artist because I feel like you pick up new skills,” Finn said. “I’ve never done a spray paint project as big as this one. I feel like there were things that I would like spray paint and use as a base for my paintings and stuff but it was never going to be full spray paint art. Now with the mural, that is essentially what I have done. It was all spray painted white and then taped off right and then touched up a little bit like supplies. It’s a pure spray paint mural. It was just, it was exhilarating. It was terrifying. But I learned that I really really enjoyed spray painting. I guess it made me give up some control that I’ve always had with painting so I usually stick to very small surfaces actually, miniatures. My two inches by two inches are my pride and joy because they give me that sense of control that I really really liked. And so with this I just had to let things be and so that was actually really freeing for me and a good lesson to learn.”
After showing off the new mural, Finn and I grabbed lunch to catch up on their artistic journey and what is next. Finn told me they are always bouncing creative ideas into the world and wanting to try new things.
When asked if they were planning on doing any more murals, Finn quickly responded with an enthusiastic yes.
“I have been invited to do a mural along the coffee bar at Mochas and Meows, similar to the one that I have done in the past. The unfortunate part about the bar one is that it would be volunteer based. So with that, especially with how long these take…12 to 13 hours and I just don’t know when I would have the time and the money. But we will see. I would love to do more for them.”
Finn has also partnered with another local business to teach a unique art technique this month.
“I have partnered with Crazy Critter Crafts in what is the beginning of an amazing journey for my art, I hope,” Finn said. “Through the month of March, I will be demonstrating how to make your very own watercolor paints from flower petals. If you have flowers from Valentine’s Day that are beginning to wilt, now is the perfect time to turn them into art supplies that can be used to create a memory that will last forever. I will be demonstrating a couple different ways this process can be completed, and I am so excited to share this knowledge with others.”
For the demonstration classes Finn will be providing all supplies.
“I am hoping to have everyone take home two to three vials of their own natural watercolors. While I do have an assortment of petals, everyone is encouraged to bring their own fresh or dead flowers to the event. If they bring their own flowers they can score a bonus $5 discount off of the experience.”
The cost of the class is $25 per person or $20 if they provide their own flowers. The classes will take place on Thursday, March 16 and Friday March 24. Both classes are two hours and start at 2 p.m. To book a spot at the Turning Flowers into Watercolors with Finn contact ‘Crazy Critters Crafts on Facebook or visit crazycrittercrafts.com.
“I am so grateful for those who have supported me so far in my art career,” Finn said. “I am looking forward to this new, exciting chapter!”
Among friends who have supported, including Mary from Mochas, Finn said the biggest support comes from fiance Josh and their three dogs.
“Josh is my person. During the hours painting the mural, he was so very chill,” Finn said. “I haven’t always been with people who never encouraged me and never encouraged me to do art. But Josh is always like, ‘You are so talented. You are so good.’ I feel like I really, really lucked out. I feel like before we were officially together he could be standoffish. But he is so open to things and me and my art. I feel like I got very, very lucky that he turned out better than I bargained for. Like I was ready for him to come into my life. If you have a partner then it’s important they are a partner. I am lucky I have found that in Josh.”
Finn said the goal is to continue to create art and hopefully someday be able to pay the bills with the money from art.
“I just want to keep going and hopefully someday I can do art full time,” Finn said. “I love what I do and just want to share my vision with people.”
Finn’s art can currently be found at Mochas and Meows, located at 3265 Falls Parkway Suite V in Branson.
