Branson Tri-Lakes News Entertainment Editor Tim Church and I were sitting in the office talking about this Christmas edition of the paper you’re now reading and I asked him what I thought was a simple question.
“What do we put on the editorial page for Christmas?” I asked. “Doesn’t feel right on the day we celebrate the birth of Jesus to have the typical political stuff.”
Tim agreed, but said we didn’t really have anything ready to go for print which really talked about Big J. So I told him I would be happy to share about my meeting up with him many moons ago in the year Oklahoma City was bombed, the Unibomber had his manifesto published in multiple newspapers, and thankfully Michael Jordan un-retired to save the NBA.
See, I didn’t actually become a Christian until I was 24; much later than a lot of believers I’ve met through the years. Many of them accepted Jesus as a kid, and have robust tales of stale grocery store cookies and semi-cold cheese pizza slices from youth group gatherings where they exchanged dc Talk cassette tapes and discussed the color of the purity ring they would be getting for Christmas.
I was almost one of them until I was 11. I was attending Coleville Wesleyan Church in Coleville, PA. On Sundays, I’d go with my grandfather, Dale, and get my weekly churching up. What was unusual at the time is I was 11, the next oldest student in the church to me was 14, and the next youngest was 8. So, since they couldn’t have a Sunday school class for just one kid, they threw me in with the teenagers.
One Sunday, the pastor came into the room and told the teacher he was going to talk to the class. He began railing against the evils of rock music, even Christian music. He asked kids in the class if they listened to it, they lied and said no. I, being 11, thought you didn’t lie to a pastor in a church on a Sunday morning, so I said yes.
The reason? I was heavily into music already at age 11. My parents, God love ‘em, were allowing me to listen to the things which were moving me. So I was listening to Styx’s “Paradise Theatre,” The Police’s “Ghost in the Machine,” and Pink Floyd’s “The Wall.” (Note to those going “I thought Rush was your runaway favorite band?” They always will be, but I actually did not get introduced to them until a few months after the incident I’m about to share.)
My folks, and my grandparents, thought perhaps they could steer me into listening to Christian rock music since the “words were better.” They bought me albums by folks like Petra or DeGarmo and Key. I was actually listening to it, and kind of liked it, and was open to it.
When I informed the pastor not only did I listen to rock music, but the Christian rock music he singled out, he had a rather immediate, hostile reaction.
“Well, then you’re going to hell,” he told 11-year-old me. “I’m going to talk to your grandfather and we’re going to do whatever we have to do to save your wicked soul.”
My grandfather never made me darken the doors of that church again. He went every Sunday, was even an elder in the church in later years, but never forced me to go back. (He died a few months before I became a Christian. I’d like to think he knows I eventually came around.)
So from age 11 to 25, had I died (and trust me, I tried), I believe I would have gone to hell because of the pastor telling me I was going to hell.
It wasn’t for a lack of opportunities, either. Some time next year perhaps I’ll write a column about the time I was 17 and asked to fill in as drummer for a Christian rock band when I was in high school, and spent an entire day at a Christian youth retreat where not a single youth nor pastor nor staff at the campground bothered to talk about Jesus to the kid in the Metallica T-shirt sitting next to his drum kit in the “fellowship hall” for eight hours by himself.
Instead of focusing on that inglorious moment, let’s jump ahead to 1995. I was living in New Mexico, working for a radio station and I was dating a young woman who was “missionary dating” the non-Christian me.
At this point in life, I was still into Rush and Floyd and Yes, but also into Metallica, Megadeth, and the other heavy metal of the day. My girlfriend at the time was listening to Christian artists like Cindy Morgan and Amy Grant. In today’s terms, it would be like trying to get someone who likes Foo Fighters to listen to Justin Bieber.
One night I was in my apartment around 2 a.m., debating whether to go to bed or stay up, when I came across a channel on my cable system called “Z-Music.” It was the Christian rip-off of MTV, playing Christian music videos.
The cable company in Gallup, at the time, gave us 11 channels 24/7, but on the 12th channel they would rotate other channels in six-hour chunks. So if you were a fan of The Nashville Network, you could see it from 6 p.m. to midnight on Wednesdays.
Z-Music, I later discovered, played from midnight to 6 a.m. on Sunday mornings, because after all, that’s when good Christian kids who are going to Sunday school in the morning will be up watching their Michael W. Smith videos.
The “Z-Music Top 10 Countdown” was coming on, and I thought if I could chop to pieces the best videos Christian music had to offer, I could get my girlfriend off my back.
The first nine videos were a living nightmare of “it’s not as good as secular music, but it’s good enough for Jesus” moments. Groups of smiling, overly-peppy kids in neon colored shirts dancing around singing about how Jesus makes them happy, or how they have a “big big yard where we can play football” or everyone’s going to “travel life together side by side.”
When the countdown reached #1, I thought it would be like the little white speck on the top of chicken poo. It’s still poo, but at least it was a different color than the other poo.
So the video rolls...and instead of pastel-laden, peppy, happy Christians, it shows a little kid in suit pants, a dress shirt, and suspenders playing with red toy soldiers in the snow. Then after a quirky keyboard intro, there was rock music.
Actual, honest to God rock music.
So the video continues and it has a guy in a blood red cloak standing in the woods in the winter intercut with scenes of a band playing or sepia-toned cuts of the band’s vocalists singing the lyrics.
The band’s vocals reminded me of The Beatles in how they harmonized and the song had an actual guitar solo. They were also a power trio...guitar, bass, drums...and this Rush-lovin’ dude was a big fan of power trios.
I remember thinking to myself in the middle of the song “wow...a Christian song which doesn’t suck.”
The song was “Wonder Why” and the band was called PFR. (I learned later they were named Pray for Rain when they first came out, and another band was already using the name, so they changed it to PFR.)
The next day, I mentioned to my girlfriend that I had watched the Z-Music Top 10 Countdown and saw a video which didn’t suck. She pounced on the revelation like a cat on the toes you have sticking out of your covers at 2 a.m.. She wanted to know everything I could remember about the song and the band.
The next day, I came out of work, and on the dashboard of my pickup was a copy of PFR’s “Great Lengths” on cassette. I proceeded to wear the tape out, and became a massive fan of PFR, who (true to my luck) broke up shortly after I discovered them.
I decided if PFR existed, perhaps there were other Christian artists who didn’t suck, and I ventured one afternoon into the Christian bookstore a few blocks away from the radio station. I slipped in and made my way to the racks of cassette tapes which showed they had both kinds of God’s music...“Christian” and “Gospel.”
The owner of the place finally saw me and walked over and asked what I was doing. So I explained my situation, making him laugh when I said I wanted to find an actual Christian rock artist which didn’t suck, and he made a suggestion to me. I won’t insult the band by mentioning them here, but they were basically a Huey Lewis & the News wanna-be band on the tape I bought from the guy. I think I listened to the tape twice before later trading it in on something else.
However, it’s what happened on the way out the door which kept me moving in Big J’s direction. The guy said “hey, listen, I just got this new album I think you may like. If you like it, keep it, if not, just bring it back.”
The album was the first project from Jars of Clay. THIS album was good. (It was produced by Adrian Belew, guitarist for King Crimson, which I loved, and thus the Jars record caught my attention even before I played it.)
I bought more PFR albums, listened to some more Christian music, and a few months later even agreed to go to church with my girlfriend. Now, I won’t say those were good experiences, but at least they were church experiences where I was exposed to pastors who occasionally talked about Jesus and the need to be saved.
It’s not like I hadn’t heard the stories, because my grandfather often referenced Scripture when we’d have talks in his later years, but I was examining them truly for the first time. So I pondered the Scriptures, listened to the Christian music, and generally found myself in a place where the truth was staring me in the face.
All of this led to a very non-dramatic salvation experience which didn’t involve a run down the aisle to the altar, or a dramatic conversion surrounded by a group of peers at church camp.
I was in my bedroom one night, realized I needed a Savior, knelt down next to the cot, I slept on, and prayed to Jesus to save my soul. (Yes cot. I couldn’t afford furniture.) I then proceeded beyond Scripture to read Calvin, and Luther, and Wesley, and all the great Christian thinkers. It gave me a nice grounding in the faith without being beholden to a particular denomination or pastor. (I think this could be a reason I have trouble finding a home church when I move to a new town…I don’t go for the dogma of tradition.)
In the following years, I’ve had those who believe similar to the pastor who told me I was going to hell tell me I’m still going to hell because my turning point, and what really fueled my path to Jesus, was Christian rock music.
To them, I have a simple message: Suck it up and get over it.
I’m going to be in heaven with you, and I’m bringing some loud guitars, bass, and drums with me.
After all, why should the devil have all the good music?
