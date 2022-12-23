I had no idea Christmas 2020 would be the last Christmas with my mother.
Honestly, I had no idea Christmas 2021 would be the last Christmas with my father.
So heading into Christmas 2022, I was expecting to be dealing with a wave of holiday depression, navigating a new normal I knew would come some day which I viewed with a sense of dread, and thinking I would have to find a way to write a column for the Christmas edition of the paper which didn’t end up bringing everyone else down during a festive time.
Instead, because of something which is the first thing I see when I wake up in the morning, I smile thinking about this Christmas, because it reminds me of how my mom went out with a bang on Christmas 2020.
Allow me to elaborate.
Some of you who have read past columns know I’ve been a drummer since I was 8 years old and a fan of the band Rush since I was 10. Rush’s drummer, Neil Peart, is widely considered to be one of the most influential, most technically skilled musicians to ever sit behind a drum kit. Millions of musicians all over the world cite him as an influence or inspiration, and I am no exception: until I became a Christian, Neil was my god.
I spent so many years in the basement of my teenage home playing along with “YYZ” and “La Villa Strangiato” and “2112.” I would play until my hands blistered and bled. As a teenager who was an outcast, being the best drummer I could be was a place of escape and growth of self-esteem.
Ironically, although I didn’t know it at the time, my hero had experienced the same thing.
“It was horrible coming into high school once I got interested in rock bands and all that and started grow my hair a little over my ears and wear bell bottoms and all that,” Peart said in the 2010 documentary Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage. “The taunting in the hallways and physical abuse…for any kid, especially a sensitive one, wears you down. So that’s why drumming became an instrument of self-esteem for me. This was the first time I was admired for anything and doubled my fervor about playing drums.”
Neil’s description of his high school time was my life in high school. Did I somehow subconsciously know Neil had walked the same path and it drew me to idolize him? I don’t know, I doubt it, but he became the focus of my desire to improve as a drummer and he was always the bar with which I’d measure my skill.
As the years went by, Neil continued to be a hero to me, as I grew in my writing for my career and on private projects; Neil was the lyricist for the band. His lyrics were more than just words to a song; they were poetry, and they reached deep into my soul, loudly resonating through years of wounds, rocky paths, and some of life’s most difficult challenges.
As music was a way mom would reach out to me throughout my life, Rush was always a go-to for her. If we were in the midst of a rough patch in our relationship, or I was going through something in life which had her worrying about my mental health and whether I might do something self-harming, she would buy me a Rush t-shirt, or a VHS tape she saw with some of their videos on it, or something else related to Neil because she knew it didn’t matter what the item would be; it would bring me joy and help me get through whatever I had been facing. (Of course, Rush/Neil items were bought in good times as well, but they were her go-to when she needed something big.)
In January 2020, Neil died about a week before my birthday. I remember the day well. I had been working two jobs, including hosting a morning show on KWTO radio, and had gone home exhausted after work. I turned off my phone for a nap and woke up to over 50 voicemails. The first, as you would expect, was mom asking if I was OK and to please call her as soon as I got the message.
She broke the news to me about Neil. It felt like I lost a best friend I never met in person. In a way, Neil’s 2020 passing prepared me for the grieving process which would dominate much of the next few years; both 2021 and 2022 would have me grieving the two people who were the bedrock of my life’s Earthly support system.
It was in August mom first started making references to Christmas 2020.
She wouldn’t tell me what it was she had planned for me, only saying I didn’t have to send her a Christmas list like they would ask me for every year, because she had found “the perfect gift” for me and it was something “I will never see coming, but it will be something I will never forget.”
If I’m honest, I thought she was just being overly dramatic. In my mind, I had ruled out something Rush related or music related, because most of my gifts usually fit into this realm and mom was insistent this gift was unlike anything I would be expecting.
So Christmas rolled around with the boys and I in Springfield as mom & dad were back in Pennsylvania. We latched up via Skype because we couldn’t afford to drive in for Christmas. They had shipped presents out for the boys and me, and they watched as Dale and Eli worked their way through the pile. I had a few gifts, but mom ordered me to wait on one larger size gift, saying this was the one she had been talking about for months and she wanted me to open it last.
So the boys finished their gifts, and Eli took off for the bedroom to begin putting his Nintendo points gift cards into his 3DS. Dale picked up the last gift and handed it to me, and then he bolted for his room.
Mom and dad were both smiling as I started to open the package.
None of us knowing it would be the last Christmas gift I would ever get from my mom.
It looked like a blanket.
I remember saying to them “a quilt?” and mom telling me to open it up and look at it.
When I did, the tears rolled down my face and I had to admit mom was right. It was a gift I never saw coming and one I knew I wouldn’t forget.
This huge quilt was ringed by images of Rush’s albums. In the middle, a huge picture of Neil, arms crossed, standing behind his drum kit, with the caption “Neil Peart 1952-2020.” Mom had found a place that did custom made quilt blankets, and one of their creations was this tribute to Neil.
At that moment, it was like I was 10 years old again and opening a pack of drum sticks on Christmas morning. It was a gift which reminded me mom (and dad) truly knew ME. They knew receiving this quilt would bring me so much joy, so much happiness, and make me feel truly seen and loved.
The quilt isn’t used as a blanket on my bed. It hangs on the wall in my bedroom at the foot of my bed. When I wake up in the morning, the first thing I see is the quilt.
As time has passed since she went home in April 2021, and dad this past September, the quilt has magnified in meaning from Christmas morning 2020. When I should be feeling sad, I now look at the quilt on my wall and feel the joy of that morning, feeling the love of my parents which led to them tracking down something they knew would be so treasured by their son. It reminds me of the incredible love of my parents for me and the sacrifices they made throughout my life to remind me how much I meant to them.
And I hope someday when God calls me into eternity there will be something I leave behind for my sons which will remind them of my love for them as my parents did for me, and will bring them an ongoing joy in the memory of a parent’s love.
