There are subjects I was taught as a child not to discuss, feelings I was taught to push aside, and things done to me which I was told not to focus on.
I was raised in a time between the ‘Boomers’ and the ‘Millennials’. A time where my grandma taught me old-fashioned manners for a girl to have. A time where society still favored men over women in almost every aspect, and this was just ‘How it was.’
These lessons have stuck with me and some I have tried to unlearn over time. The idea behind the saying ‘Boys will be boys,’ is one I easily unlearned.The idea men are better than women, again pretty easy to unlearn.
However, I still struggle to unlearn several of these lessons of childhood. Like the one where you don’t talk about certain subjects, as to avoid an argument. These subjects range from religion to politics, with a few I still can’t get myself to mention. (I am working on it.)
“Don’t talk about these things, it is not a proper or decent conversation for a young lady to have. You wouldn’t want to cause an argument.” A piece of advice I grew up hearing and still struggle to overcome. The adult me, living in 2022, knows we can and should be able to have a polite conversation where two parties (pun intended) can agree to disagree. Even though it would seem social media is never the place for these civil conversations to be had. But I am talking about face to face, you know in-person conversations… Do you remember those?
However, even in my 40s, I have a difficult time saying how I feel about politics or religion in the company of people I am unfamiliar with. I find myself not wanting to offend anyone and trying to be polite and ‘lady-like’ or just submissive in the conversation in general.
Now don’t get me wrong, if I know you well I have no problem speaking up on these subjects. But with new people or ones I know I don’t agree with on the subjects or ones who I think will turn to arguing… I just tend to stay quiet.
This idea of what is proper, what a woman should be, what we should and should not say is such a frustrating mental trap created by those who came before us.
For instance, “I’m fine” are words I catch myself saying over and over again, even when it isn’t necessarily the truth. “It is what it is,” another phrase I say way too much. Is it always fine? No! Is it just my way of dealing with situations in which I feel I have no input or no control over? Yes. Even in situations where I am the one who is in control, I catch myself falling back into the “It’s fine, I’m fine” mindset.
Apologizing is another side effect of my upbringing. I constantly apologize. So much so, that when my husband and I started dating, he was always frustrated with the overwhelming amount of “I'm sorry” which escaped my lips on a daily basis. When he would express this I, of course, apologized for apologizing.
So how does one go about unlearning these behaviors?
I am working on it. First I identified what it really is and then why I do it.
Here is what I have come to realize. I come from a long line of strong women, this is true. But they were raised in a different time, with different expectations of what was then known as the ‘fairer sex’. They lived in a time when it was expected that women were not treated equally, or where men could get away with a lot more than they can in today’s society. So I believe my mother, grandmas and great-grandma, all of whom I knew growing up, found it easier to just accept things which they felt they could not change.
It is a way of people pleasing, which I unfortunately was taught and became a master of. Yes, some of my mastery comes from dealing with my very own trauma but some is from inherited trauma. Some of it is in my family heritage, my personality DNA, if you will.
There it is…the what and why.
Now to how, as in how to change a behavior taught through generations and ones which I have been doing for more than four decades (I won’t say my exact age because again being brought up with the old saying, ‘It’s rude to ask a woman her age.” Oh my goodness, even in my attempt to break free I get trapped into the narrative which was put into my head as a child.)
Let’s try this again…how to change a behavior taught through generations and ones which I have been doing for almost 46 years.
First step in changing, learn new behaviors, right? Talk to someone who can help you identify why you do the things you do and then begin to change your reaction to situations. Easier said than done, but I am trying.
Second, learn your voice matters. I am still getting used to this one and struggle a lot with it. I am learning to allow myself to feel how I feel. I can allow myself to express how I feel. I can allow myself to have opinions which differ from others and I should be able to express them. I am allowing myself to not always be submissive in a conversation. I have to be able to express my own narrative, from my own perspective. Changing one's narrative is a long process, which I am still on.
Thirdly, I need to realize my values, my life, my decisions are just that…mine. No one else has to do what I do, or live my life. I need to stop worrying about ALWAYS pleasing others and start focusing on what makes me happy. With that, I need to realize it is okay to put myself as a priority. This one is probably the hardest for me.
It may take me years to unlearn these childhood taught behaviors and learn better ones. I have been actively working on myself for about five years now and know there is still work to be done. But I think we are all works in progress and none of us are complete. So I will keep working. Hopefully I will voice my opinion more often, I will take stances on issues important to me no matter who is around, I will not apologize for something I should have no guilt in and I will continue to write my own story and not allow the past to dictate my behavior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.