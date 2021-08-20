While you’re reading this, I’m probably lying on a white sandy beach, as the ocean waves lap around my toes, with my new husband.
It has been quite the last few months for me. I became an adult overnight. One day I went to bed as a student, the next day I put on a black cap and gown and overnight I became a full blown adult.
Frankly, I have no idea what I’m doing. I don’t know how to be an adult.
I still have the sleep schedule of an exhausted student. I still eat sandwiches and cereal for my meals.
Nonetheless, I’m a full blown adult now.
Since May, I have graduated college, started a career job and planned a wedding. It was a lot. There was a lot of stress, a lot of eagerness, a lot of confusion, a lot of joy, a lot of anxiety, a lot of hopefulness, and it all accumulated into the happiest day of my life.
Let’s start with graduating college; a day I never pictured actually coming to fruition.
I graduated from College of the Ozarks with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Christian Missions, which I chose to add right before my senior year started. As someone who has always dealt with a lot of anxiety, you can imagine the added anxiety caused by adding extra courses less than a year before graduating.
My last two semesters of college I took 21 credit hours, all while finishing my college career in the midst of a worldwide pandemic. Some immediate descriptive terms about this past year that come to mind are: long, confusing, exciting, frustrating, longing for more, regrets, and many more.
It was a long year. After COVID-19 shut down our campus in spring of 2020, we transitioned to online learning until the semester ended. Coming back in August was hard to transition back in.
Living off campus and being separated from my friends who were quarantined on campus all semester made the year go by slowly.
It was a confusing year. I knew roughly what I wanted to do with my life, but as the pandemic surged on, the prospect of international missions work after graduation dwindled.
Having guidelines, rules and restrictions continually changing was confusing. It was hard for me to get a grip on the semester because it felt like it would never settle down.
It was an exciting year. The idea of graduation had seemed so far off for so many years, that despite all that was going on around me, I was excited for a new chapter in my life.
Participating in my last events on campus, building relationships with faculty, staff and friends to carry on after graduation was exciting. It was something to look forward to.
It was a frustrating year. COVID-19 made being a C of O student hard and frustrating. Going from my apartment to campus for work and classes, then immediately back home, not having contact with anyone outside of C of O’s gates was frustrating, even very little contact with those inside the gates.
I understand and appreciate the reasons and the beneficialness the rules had, allowing us to stay on campus for in person learning. But let me tell you, it is hard on your mental health.
It was a year of longing for more and regrets. This one is hard to explain. I’m an enneagram three. If you aren’t familiar with the enneagram, it is a personality test that rates each person in nine different personality types.
The personality test is a way to describe patterns in how people interpret the world around them and how they manage their emotions.
When I say I’m an enneagram three, my personality leans heavily on feeling value and living a worthwhile life. So when I say it was a year of longing for more and regrets, what I mean is I longed for more meaningful experiences.
I longed for more events in that last year with my friends that would make it worthwhile. I regretted not attending more events in the past. I regretted not making more friends while I was at C of O.
A lot of that came from the unprecedented nature of the world we have been living in, and the restrictions we have had to face. But still, my personality type wished for a more meaningful and eventful last year, rather than the same routine each day.
All in all, I sit here today, and I couldn’t be more thankful for the opportunities I had at C of O. I am debt free, with a solid education, a passion for life, relationships that will last way beyond the gates of C of O, and it’s where I met my husband.
So while the days of wanting to drop out seemed long, hard, frustrating, confusing and more, in the end, I found joy, excitement, passion, desire, belonging and so much more.
Now let’s visit the topic of starting a job in my desired career field.
Like I’ve shared before, I originally went into C of O with the hopes of going to law school. I think you can tell by the fact that you’re reading this article, that goal did not pan out.
After talking to my faculty advisor, I decided to pursue a degree in journalism. I thought I wanted to be a broadcast reporter, a multimedia journalist, or even a news anchor. Then I worked at our campus’ weekly news broadcast and quickly discovered I did not enjoy that path of journalism.
After taking a position as the Editor-in-Chief for the Phoenix Yearbook on campus, I realized print writing was the path I wanted to go with.
And then I did my internship overseas with a missions organization and my whole plan changed, yet again.
In the summer of 2018, I traveled to Romania to do photography, videography, and copy writing to document the work the missionaries were actively doing. That same summer I traveled to the Philippines doing the exact same work.
I fell in love with the prospect of being a photojournalist for a missions organization or some form of a non-profit humanitarian organization. So I added the Christian Missions minor to gain a little bit more understanding of the calling God had placed on my life to partake in missions work.
And then COVID hit.
Those four words have been thrown around across the world since March of last year. Those four words have altered the lives of so many people, and they altered my whole career plan.
International travel is so limited right now that my goal has been put on the back burner.
For a while, I really let it get me down. I was frustrated and angry that I was finally so close to being able to travel and share God with people overseas in a way that I had dreamt about for a long time, and then it was stripped away from me.
I have no idea when that dream will be a reality again with the nature of our world today, so I decided to find something local while I hope and pray our world heads towards normal again.
I’ve always loved writing and my time working in broadcast taught me a lot about how to write journalistically. I disliked the form of reporting that broadcast requires, but the pre-work, the print writing that happens first, is what I enjoyed.
So, I took a shot, sent out an application here at the paper, and they took a shot on me.
Transitioning into a full-time job, doing something related to my degree has been a new and interesting experience for me. I’ve had full-time jobs before, but nothing like this.
This is exciting and I’ve learned a lot. I’ve learned that being a full-blown adult requires a set schedule, rather than what I had been so used to.
I’ve learned the value in making relationships with the people you work with because they are who you spend the majority of your time with now that you’re not surrounded by students each day.
I’ve learned through this new job that adults actually have free time, something that most C of O students can agree is lacking during your four years of college. Now, I spend my evening hunting for hobbies and spending time with my fiance, soon to be husband.
That brings me to my last big change, in the last few months: marriage.
The big ‘m’ word. Man, this journey has been crazy. I have so many words that come to my mind when describing what this process of engagement and wedding planning have been like. Too many to write here.
My now husband, as you read this, Zach and I met at C of O, and were set up a month or so later. On our first date we both knew we were it for each other.
A short eight months after our first date, Zach got down on one knee and asked me to marry him. One of the best days of my life.
(And before you say, ‘Oh my goodness they’re too young for that,’ ‘Oh my goodness they can’t be ready, they only knew each other for less than a year,’ before you judge the decisions we have made in our relationships, know this one thing. We love each other. We believe in an awesome God who works in our relationship, and as long as our eyes are pointed to Him, God will bless our relationship and our marriage.)
The excitement of wedding planning didn’t start much later than the day after Zach proposed. To be honest, like most women, I’ve been planning our wedding since long before we even started dating.
Wedding planning has been a crazy journey. From choosing a venue, a photographer, flowers, a wedding dress, table centerpieces, planning the whole day out. It’s been a lot. It’s been a lot of fun, though.
As I’m writing this, I have 16 days left before I walk down the aisle and join together with my husband in a lifetime of love, fun, passion, adventure, contentment, peacefulness, joy and more.
We are beyond excited for this new chapter in life. I’m beyond excited for my life to settle down and step into a normal adult living with him.
These past few years, especially the past few months, have been life changing. I’m so thankful for the opportunities, the challenges and the relationships.
But now that it’s all over, I need a vacation. So here I am relaxing on the beach, and I’ll be back in B-town covering all your local news in just a few short weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.