Chris Carlson is causing rampant chaos and confusion in the Branson Tri-Lakes area. At least, that’s how it sometimes seems. For the record, I’m not referring to myself in the third person, but to the other Chris Carlson. Of course, depending on who you ask, I’m the other Chris Carlson. Allow me to take you back a few years and explain.
It all started in 2017 (or maybe it was 2018), when I went to work one morning. I was a venue manager for a souvenir photography company in Branson, and my particular venue was the Titanic Museum. I walked through the gift shop entrance to be greeted by Sean, the general manager, who told me the owner of the museum, Mary Kellogg, was contacted by a particular business in town regarding a review I had left. He said something along the lines of, “It’s okay; she’s not mad. She stuck up for you.”
The statement confused me, as I didn’t have any idea what he was talking about. I told Sean I didn’t understand as I felt my skin turning red, and my temperature rising. I felt like I was being accused of something, but wasn’t sure exactly what of. He grinned and again said I wasn’t in trouble. He explained to me that a local business had complained about an employee at the museum leaving them a bad review online. The person they complained about was the other Chris Carlson, who I didn’t know existed at the time. He didn’t work at the Titanic Museum; I know that much, and I hadn’t left a review for the aforementioned business.
After some research, I found the other Chris’ review for the business online and the mystery was solved. I can only assume the business who complained did a search on social media and made the assumption I was the Chris Carlson who left the review. For the record, I have always appreciated the fact that Mary Kellogg stuck up for me. It is my understanding that she told the business I had a right to my opinion (even though it wasn’t me). It should also be noted, in my opinion the review wasn’t harsh or mean in any way; rather, an honest observation according to the reviewer. I’ve worked in tourism long enough to see the hateful reviews left for some businesses and I can attest this wasn’t one of them.
I messaged the other Chris Carlson about the scenario and we eventually became friends through the interaction. He apologized (not that there was a need to) and I believe he removed his review of the business. Since then, we have been confused by many people and entities, from dentist offices and hospitals to people on Facebook. It’s always fun when we’re both commenting on a Facebook post, as it can become extremely perplexing to others.
There was one instance where a teacher in the Hollister School District asked if I was taking pictures at a game that evening, and I told her no; in fact it was the other Chris Carlson who takes pictures at some of the games. She thought I was messing with her. I had to reassure her several times there was in fact, another Chris Carlson, who would be there taking pictures at the event.
Another time, the other Chris messaged me to let me know he was stopped by someone who said he wasn’t me. “I know Chris Carlson and you are not him,” the person said. I’m still not sure to this day who it was, but they apparently know I’m me and he’s not.
Wait, what? Anyway…
Since our shared name often causes such confusion, I thought I’d take some time to share a little about each of us, what makes us alike and what makes us different from each other.
We’re both technically photographers, although one of us is a “real” photographer. While I love photography and it has been a hobby of mine for many years, it’s just that; a hobby. Granted, technically I am a photographer as it is part of my job here at the newspaper. We’re reporters, journalists, photographers, editors, graphic designers….the list goes on.
The other Chris Carlson though, is a real photographer. He has his own company and takes various kinds of photos of everything from family and individual portraits to sporting events. Chris has told me he often gets asked if he used to take souvenir photos at places in Branson, to which he replies, “No, that’s the other Chris Carlson.” See? It goes both ways. I have on occasion been contacted because someone was told I could take pictures of them or their family, to which I reply, “That’s the other Chris Carlson” and ask them to reach out to him.
We both have experience working for local school districts. The other Chris Carlson works as a paraprofessional for the Forsyth School District, and as far as I can tell, they love him. Prior to working for the Branson Tri-Lakes News, I worked as a custodian for the Hollister School District. That might seem like a strange job hop to some of you, but I think you’d find our little group at the newspaper to be quite diverse in a lot of ways, and our backgrounds is one of them.
The other Chris Carlson has children; all girls. I have children too, which are all boys. The other Chris Carlson enjoys the Marvel Universe. I couldn’t care less about it. The other Chris Carlson hates candy corn and I like it. Side note: What I’m about to say might trigger some readers, but I also like Peeps, Circus Peanuts and fruitcake. For some reason, liking such things angers many and makes enemies so be sure to take it out on me; not the other Chris Carlson. He shares your distrust of such things.
In the grand scheme of things, it’s not crazy we share a name. In fact, I’ve heard there is at least one more of us in the area, if not a couple. What makes it interesting, fun and often confusing, is how the two of us ended up in neighboring towns and have a lot of similar interests, to the point where we have built our lives on them. As a result, people become perplexed. One of our mutual friends recently posted a meme on Facebook which said something along the lines of, “The amount of people named Chris Carlson in my feed is too high.”
At the end of the day, I’m happy to have made a good friend out of the deal and in all honesty, it’s been a lot of fun over the years seeing the befuddlement our likeness has caused. I’ll leave it up to you to decide which of us is really the ‘Other’ Chris Carlson. Be safe and here’s to a wonderful new year.
