I recently sat down with, well technically, I guess walked around and talked to a nationally awarded artist in oils, ceramics and pottery, who has opened a gallery and teaching studio in Forsyth.
Artist Freeman Payne founded Ozark Pottery, located at 15752 US Hwy 160 in Forsyth, in June 2022 and opened the studio to the public in October 2022. His work is in hundreds of private collections and has been featured in multiple publications.
As you walk into Ozark Pottery, your eyes have a hard time focusing on just one thing, as expressions of passion and technique fill the room in the form of hand-crafted pottery pieces and art on the walls.
Payne told me he opened the studio to focus on giving the area a place to take art classes.
“I opened Ozark Pottery in 2022 with the emphasis on teaching pottery and drawing. Our specialized small classes in pottery are intended for ages 16 and older,” Payne said. “Right now, we’re doing pottery classes, which is the main thing. Pottery is the backbone of the studio and classes, but we also offer classes in drawing and painting.”
Payne said the studio was named to help preserve and honor the art of this region of the country, especially the works of Harold Horine with his Ozark roadside tourist pottery at his shop the Como-Craft Pottery in the 1940s.
“So we named our place Ozark Pottery to draw on the heritage of Ozark pottery pots,” Payne said. “There was a guy in Hollister back in 1944, who was doing roadside pottery. He (Horine) was interviewed and there’s a page in National Geographic of the pottery he made and it talks about some of the potter’s in the area.”
Payne said he creates art to express himself.
“The art I create runs through various art mediums,” Payne said. “I use art as a way to express emotions and as a way to escape. The act of creating art is to be centered in bliss. It is the hundreds of hours creating art alone that brings the presence of bliss. Then when shared with others I have joy. Teaching allows me to help others find their bliss.”
Art allows the artist to find the beauty around them, said Payne.
“What I like most about artform is being able to share art techniques with others. Art saves lives. As you may notice, being an artist allows me to see the world as a beautiful expression of spirit,” Payne said. “There is only love. Through art I am able to find perfection and love in all things. It takes time to find the love, to find the highest and best in traumatic events. Nevertheless, love is present and only the highest and good prevails.”
Some of the pieces which caught my eye were pots with unique burned designs on them. I knew right away this was a form of pottery called Raku, an ancient firing technique from Japan. In the art world, Raku generally refers to a type of low-firing process, inspired by traditional Japanese raku firing. As part of the firing process combustible materials, such as hair, plants, paper and more, are placed in containers with red hot pottery. The heat ignites the materials in the closed containers. This produces an intense reduction atmosphere which affects the glazing of the pots and leaves color ‘imprints’. It can also cause drastic thermal shock, which can produce a cracking known as crackling since it is deliberate.
I have always admired the unique look of this form of pottery and the techniques used to create it. Payne said the studio offers classes on Raku.
“We offer Raku days and one day Raku Workshops using objects we have created on the wheel and are ready for Raku Fire,” Payne said. “Raku is an ancient Japanese firing technique used to create forms used in the sacred Japanese Tea Ceremony. At the Raku workshops students will have an opportunity to glaze their object or create horsehair pottery. During the workshop history and information is presented on the Raku Firing Process.”
Payne offers several other pottery classes including slab/hand-built pottery and wheel pottery. The studio also offers drawing and acrylic painting.
“We do offer extended classes on a schedule, but we can do classes as people request them,” Payne said. “It’s like if you call us and say, ‘I want to do a class’, then I would ask what time and when. I’d look at the calendar to see if it’s overlapping with another class. If there’s not I just create a class and a lot of time it’s just individual instruction. Sometimes when that happens I will post on the Facebook page something like, ‘Hey, anybody want to do a clay day for two hours Friday?’ Then others can sign up. I had this happen recently. We look forward to meeting you, whether it’s through a one time date night or you live locally and want to attend a four week class.”
Payne said he hopes to increase the art scene in Forsyth. One of the ways he is doing that is by opening up his parking lot to other artists on Saturdays for Ozark Pottery’s Saturdays Art Market.
“That’s for any artists, local artists…not far away, but Taney County basically who have art that is high end of medium to high quality, they can block off a space in the front of the building and can just come, set up for free,” Payne said. “I just need to see what they are selling before they set up and approve it to make sure the quality is there. But they can come out and sell their art here.”
All the art in the studio is also available for purchase. I must say it was hard not to leave with a new piece for my home…I will be back soon though.
For more information visit Ozarkpottery.com or find ‘Ozark Pottery’ on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.