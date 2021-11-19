It was the third Eli hiding place we found on packing day.
As we boxed up our old house for the move to the Branson area, we began to uncover Eli’s various hiding spots around the house for some of his items. The items usually had no connection we could figure out, but we knew for Eli there had to be some connection. For example, in one cubby hole in a cabinet we found a picture of a golf course taken from a magazine, an empty Skittles wrapper, two dice, and a pencil. We’re assuming it was some kind of game Eli cooked up.
I was finishing up packing the kitchen when Dale yelled from the back room he had found another Eli cache, and I needed to see it. I taped the toaster box shut, Gorilla taped it, and lightly tossed it onto the stack of boxes in the living room.
I walked back the hall and saw Dale standing there with a folded white piece of paper in his hand and a blank look on his face. I asked him what was wrong and he said nothing but I had to look.
The cache didn’t seem disturbing at first. A full, unopened can of Diet Coke, an Invader Zim comic book Eli received on Free Comic Book Day a few years ago, and then the white paper Dale was holding in his hand.
“I didn’t know if I should show you this or just throw it away,” Dale said. “I didn’t want to make you sad.”
I took the paper, opened it, and within seconds felt my eyes water.
It was a “gift certificate” my mother had made for Eli last Christmas for a pair of tickets to the Sight and Sound Theatre to see their production of Jesus. It wasn’t an actual gift certificate from Sight and Sound itself; it was something mom had made herself using Microsoft clip art from likely around 1997.
You see, my mom every year would tell Eli she was sending him to Sight and Sound because he loved their Bible stories so much.
“If that baby wants to see a show about Jesus,” Mom said to me the first time Sight and Sound opened in Branson and Eli asked to go, “Then I will make sure that boy goes to learn about Jesus.”
I grew up in Pennsylvania about an hour from the original Sight and Sound theatres, so we were very well versed in what they produced every year. We knew Eli would love the spectacle of the show, and especially all the animals in the show.
So we had viewed every production to come to Branson except for this year’s production of Jesus. I remembered Mom had promised Eli he would get to see the show this year; after her death it never really seemed like a priority. Besides, Sight and Sound wasn’t cheap, and Mom never actually sent us money for the tickets. When we had a weekend to go, she would book the tickets online and we’d pick them up at the box office.
She didn’t get the chance to book the tickets this year.
Why did Eli hide the certificate? Is this part of the reason he asked a few weeks ago if we were still having Christmas because Grandma was dead? Did he not show it to me because he thought Grandma was gone and so she couldn’t buy him the tickets, thus the gift certificate meant nothing? It wasn’t like he forgot it was there because it was one of his soda caches for when we ran out of soda in the fridge, and he always has his emergency cans of soda ready to go.
I looked at Dale, and he was doing this best “I’m holding it together for dad” look. No matter how often I tell him I can read him like a book, he still tries to hide his emotions when he knows it has to do with Mom.
“We’re going to have to find a way to make this happen for E,” I said.
“Well, with what we’ll be saving in gas money not having to commute from Springfield every day we can likely cover it,” Dale said.
His response surprised me. While Dale loves his brother, it’s still his brother, and there’s still a good amount of sibling rivalry. Dale’s offering to help get tickets for E to see the show was something he’s never done in his life.
It was one of those moments where a parent looks at their kid and wonders if they’re starting to “get it” when it comes to how to live life. I was proud of him at that moment, but before I could say something to praise him, something unexpected happened.
I looked back down at the paper in my hand and it was like a soft whisper in the back of my mind. It wasn’t an audible voice, but my brain processed it this way, and I immediately began to cry with the words I “heard.”
“I know what we need to do with this,” I told Dale, then told him what popped into my head.
We got a Christmas card we thought would be something like mom would have gotten Eli in the past. We took the certificate, folded it back up, and placed it in the card.
On the envelope, it says:
TO ELI, FROM GRANDMA IN HEAVEN
I can’t think of a better way we could honor mom one last time at Christmas, and for her one more time to bless Eli with something she knew he absolutely loved to do, and she absolutely loved to give to him.
After all, she’s seen Jesus now literally, so it only makes sense her grandson does it in a figurative way.
