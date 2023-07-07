Every year for one edition of our newspaper, I end up wishing my editor Tim Church would slide into a truck of manure and fill the inside of his car like Biff in Back to the Future.
The reason? One of his requirements for reporters is that we have to write an editorial every year on the anniversary of our joining the newspaper to talk about the year we just lived out. I tried telling Tim nobody really gives a crap about our work anniversary, but it’s something he enjoys forcing upon us, and so I enjoy getting a paycheck from here the same way I have since July 1, 2021.
I thought about indulging the gallows-style sense of humor I sometimes have and mention last year, just like my first year, I lost one of my parents, then make a joke about how at least in the upcoming year I won’t have a parent die unless there’s a real strange backstory to my life my folks never told me.
As I was entertaining the idea of writing a small piece along those lines just to submit it to Tim and listen to him try to politely try to explain why we can’t run it, something hit me: there is an actual lesson I learned this year related to the passing of my father and this newspaper.
When Dad went home on Sept. 10, 2022 just before midnight, my brother and I weren’t in the room. Dad had been fading through the day, and we had been checking on him about every five minutes in person, while also listening to a baby monitor we put in the room to be able to listen to see if he was in trouble.
Around 11:35 p.m. (yes, I remember the time) my brother told me he had to do something for work and was going to be in his vehicle for about five minutes. I hadn’t showered that day, so I said I was going to use the short window to hose off.
During that five minutes, Dad passed. I can’t prove it, but I just somehow think he knew we were both in a place we wouldn’t see him actually die, and that’s when he joined mom. When I stepped out of the shower, my brother was in dad’s bedroom, and he told me. We both stood there for a moment in silence, and my brother, who had done so much for dad in his final months, just clicked back into the stoic nature of our family’s men and said he needed to call the hospice nurse to come and officially notify all the authorities. (And for the record, my brother did yeoman’s work for my parents in their last days, having lived back in Pennsylvania near them. I don’t think he can ever get the credit he should for what he did.)
I walked to the back porch of the house and sat in the chair dad always used to sit in to look across the field behind the house watching for deer which would sneak out from the fence row. The moon almost seemed to be brighter than normal as I watched the waves of grass in the field move. The hospice nurse eventually showed up, told us that because she didn’t get there until after midnight she had to declare dad’s date of death as Sept. 11 (which neither my brother or I wanted for obvious reasons but we couldn’t do anything about it.) The funeral home showed up to take dad on his last ride away from home and I opted to stay on the back porch rather than watch him being wheeled out on a gurney.
Time kept going. The planet continued to rotate at 1028.99 miles per hour. Somewhere, a baby was being born, a young couple decided to get married, someone just got fired, a band played their signature song for the 4,298th time, and someone else was mourning the loss of their loved one. The world continues no matter what happens to us.
On a quick side note, let me give credit to Tim, our publisher Mandy, and AJ & Chris for their covering stories for me in the days after dad’s passing. Thankfully the folks in the Branson city government didn’t do anything too outrageous because the aldermen were out of town for a training conference. However, there were a few events which needed covering, and Tim forbade me from writing stories remotely during the week knowing full well that unless he did that I would have stuck my head in my laptop and just wrote until my fingers fell off rather than face the fact I was now essentially an orphan. (In hindsight, while I was irritated at the time, it was the best thing for me and I’m glad he recognized it.)
When I returned to the Ozarks, I’ll admit I was surprised by what I found waiting for me. Sympathy beyond my close circle of friends flooded me. Letters, cards, and emails from all corners of the community expressing their sympathy. Some of you whom I had never met emailed notes of sympathy. Churches I’d never attended would message they were praying for me. Entertainers across the spectrum of Branson called to see if I was all right. Say what you want about the Ozarks, and I know we have all kinds of problems and sometimes we really fight with each other, but in moments of true crisis and sorrow there is a kindness and concern I frankly haven’t seen in other parts of the country.
(It’s almost like the line from Charlie Daniels’ song “In America”: we may do a little bit of fighting amongst ourselves, but you outside people best leave us alone. A time when if one of us was truly under attack, we had each other’s back. It’s a fading thing, but at least in Sept. 2022 I saw it shining brightly around here, which is why I keep clinging to hope we can fan that flame back into a fire.)
It was in that season I realized the door had really closed on Pennsylvania being my home, and that I had a new home here in the Ozarks; it fueled my work passion to expand my stories beyond a focus on crime and Branson city & state government. (I’ll pause here for a moment in my typing for the people who are making a “you just said the same thing twice” joke.)
It led this year to stories on a couple married 75 years, hundreds of students in Branson schools winning awards and championships, national honors for Branson restaurants, community festivals, a baby delivered in the back of an ambulance because they couldn’t make it to the hospital in time. I still had more than enough of the “heavy news” to write, especially with an unusually nasty mayoral election on the horizon, but I saw more of who the Ozarks are as a whole instead of just keeping laser focused on the original things I was hired to see. (And, honestly, one can only focus on government and crime for so long before it wears on you.)
Then when I hit 52 in January, the year took on the added aspect of me realizing I didn’t have that much time left on this Earth. I began to ask myself how to make each day matter and I realized my role here at the paper helps with that: every day, we seek truth, we seek community, we seek to make the lives of others better either through providing them with information they need for the lives of themselves and their families. A newspaper like ours, which is focused only on this area, can actually make a difference; it’s not just a scream lost in the maelstrom of the national media where everyone talks and nobody listens.
So I’m actually thankful Tim decided to be stubborn and made me write this column for an anniversary which only seemed to really matter to him; it gave me a good checkpoint on the road to remember the importance of what we do here, and the importance of each one of you who rely on some level on us and the work we do for you.
If it’s the Lord’s will I’m here another year, I really hope next year’s forced anniversary column will have a lot of positive, uplifting stories to share with you along with something crazy like my playing drums at a fundraiser for a charity like House of Hope where I join Brandon Mabe, Dominic Haygood, Mike Patrick, Larry Allred, and the cast of Classic Rock Icons doing nothing but covers of Bob Seger songs.
Hey, we’re in the Ozarks. I know stranger things have happened because we’ve reported on them…and we’ll keep doing so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.