The Branson Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau recently held a major event at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater to announce their 10 year plan for the city of Branson.
It’s a well-thought out plan, even if you don’t agree with all of their conclusions. I can give credit to folks who have taken a lot of time to collect information and try to come up with something they believe will help our community become better for everyone.
I, however, have a plan which could be a little easier and could help drive significant visitor traffic to the region. A plan which could benefit our hotels and motels, our restaurants, our attractions like The Track or Silver Dollar City or Whitewater or Mayor Larry Milton’s Branson Landing Redneck Diving Experience. (Oh, sorry, I wasn’t supposed to announce the last one yet.)
Unlike the Chamber, my plan won’t need 50+ pages in a fancy booklet. I can share it here in less than 50 words.
1. Give Garth Brooks an empty theater with the agreement he performs on weekends during Spring and Fall.
2. Give Garth Brooks a vacation condo along Table Rock Lake.
3. Give Garth Brooks a bass boat with whatever gear he needs. (Looking at you, Johnny.)
4. Watch the visitors roll in.
No, I’m not kidding.
This is in no way any kind of slam against the performers we have in Branson. We have some outstanding performers and we’re blessed with the variety of talent who inhabit the walls of our theaters. We have a solid team.
But we need a really big bat in the middle of the lineup.
Think about it this way: have you seen this season how Albert Pujols has given the St. Louis Cardinals a little extra kick? People are going to games specifically to see Albert swing the bat. Yes, he’s nowhere near the player his first time around with the Cards but the people paying to see him don’t mind it. They want to see Albert, and they’re willing to travel and pay for it.
Garth isn’t quite on the same level he was when he was getting prime-time television concert specials. The man’s in the backside of his 50s, and no matter who you are, you can’t do all the same things at 58 you can do at 28.
Still, there’s no question he’s still a formidable and world-class performer.
He could be an anchor to the entertainment industry and tourism for Branson for at least a decade, perhaps more, and he could bring a lot to the table beyond just himself.
First, he’s married to the incredible Trisha Yearwood. A world-class performer in her own right. A television force whose cooking style fits right in with the kind of things Ozarks residents and visitors would be craving when they come to see us. (I mean, there’s a reason Paula Deen’s got a place here, right?)
Now if we only had an empty theater in town, say on one end of the strip near the intersection of 76 Country Blvd. and Shepherd of the Hills Expressway, which was once connected to a television network and would have the ability for someone to put in a small studio to produce a television program.
Would visitors want to come watch a live taping of, perhaps, a Food Network show?
“But Garth won’t want to be here all year,” you say.
I agree. It’s not likely he would want to be here all year when he can do lucrative summer tours playing arenas and football stadiums.
We get Garth to commit to weekends in the Spring and Fall. A March through Memorial Day, and then a Labor Day through Christmas commitment. We could even wiggle a little on the Christmas commitment to just have him play every other weekend so he can do Christmas themed gigs in other cities.
Maybe get him to agree to film a Christmas special here in Branson with his lovely bride and some other special guests. If he wants to be on the road at Christmas…how about a special Veterans Day spot on some Great American Country channel?
Can you start to see the possibilities here?
The theater then books another name country star to play during the week. Someone who came on the scene and made a name during Gen X’s time (or a little later.) There are more than enough of those artists out there still working the road who might like to have a home-base where they can spend more time with their families while still entertaining fans.
Perhaps a country band which had a number of chart hits, and then focused on gospel music, and has a huge love of faith, family, and flag?
So we get Diamond Rio to have a Branson residency.
Think about it: the Garth & Tricia’s Country Life Theater where you have Garth playing Friday and Saturday nights, Diamond Rio playing Tuesday and Thursday nights with a Saturday matinee, Tricia taping TV shows through the week, and room for other special events?
Think special theme weekends for the summer when Garth’s doing the stadium thing: Travis Tritt & Marty Stuart come in for “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin’” weekends. (For those not country fans, that was a duet which peaked at #2 on the Billboard charts for those gentlemen.)
If artists can play a residency in Vegas, or a short-term residency, they can do it in Branson as well, and their fans will come to see them.
Dwight Yoakum. Pam Tillis. Martina McBride. Toby Keith. Sawyer Brown. Patty Loveless. Mary-Chapin Carpenter. Clay Walker. Even ol’ Billy Ray Cyrus and his Achy Breaky Heart.
It’ll take some work. Whoever was to work with Big G and Super T would need to build a strong team to handle the day-to-day operations because outside of the actual show itself I’m sure Garth won’t want to deal with booking the bus trips and group tickets. The talent is already around Branson.
The bonus to all of this is almost all the visitors coming to see Garth will do other things in town. Even the rare one who won’t go to another show or attraction would stay in a hotel, eat in our restaurants, and visit our convenience stores or grocery stores. Most visitors will likely make a weekend out of the trip, so they’d see another show, or visit a Silver Dollar City, or spend time shopping downtown or on Branson Landing.
If you look at boom times for Branson, there’s big entertainment names you can attach to it. Yakov. Tillis. Stafford. Stevens. Clark. Williams. An anchor artist. Someone who’s name recognition helps promote the area just by having that name attached to our live music scene.
Adding the name Brooks (or to be fair, it could be someone like an Alan Jackson too) to the list could drive this area’s entertainment well into the next decade. I know it’s a long-shot he would consider making Branson a base of operations like Mel and Mickey did, but it’s a shot which could be a huge benefit to the entire region.
