I was recently invited to go to Silver Dollar City to celebrate my ‘granddaughter’ Maddy’s 7th birthday.
So on Sunday, Oct. 3, my fiance, step daughter and I joined Ashley’s family on a Silver Dollar City adventure.
Growing up in Branson, I used to spend lots of time at Silver Dollar City but haven’t been as an adult very often. Last time I went was 2016 with my best friend and her family. I have seen all the changes they have talked about on social media and this adventure gave me a chance to check it out for myself.
We got to SDC around 1 p.m. and started our day of birthday fun by stopping and taking photos in front of the pumpkin tree and the picturesque areas near the entrance.
One of our heading stops was the new Mystic Rivers Falls, which replaced my favorite SDC ride of all time The Lost River. Surprising all the kids were game for the ride except for one.
Since someone had to stay behind to watch her, we adults decided to take turns. My fiance and I took the other four kids with us to ride first. As we were waiting in a not so long line we were told there were some technical difficulties and the ride would be delayed for 15 minutes or more as the workers figured out the issue.
It was about 20 minutes but finally the line started moving and it was our time to board. The kids, especially the three girls, were all a bit unsure of the ride. We got into our seats and were about to experience the Mystic River Falls. By the middle of the ride all the kids and us adults were having a blast. Everyone was laughing and really enjoying the water pouring over us as we hit the rapids.
Then the ascension up the eight story lift toward the big drop started. My step daughter sitting next to me was getting more nervous and her fear could be seen on her face. Once we were at the top, our raft twisted and turned down the 45 foot tall waterfall. Screams of panic and enjoyment came from the raft as we splashed down. Almost all wanted to ride it again, right after.
To read more about my adventure at SDC see a future edition.
